Retro country music coming to Baraboo motel for Facebook Live concert

In times of closed concert venues, a California-based band decided to take its show on a live-streamed, cross-country concert tour, bringing visibility to “mom and pop motels” like Baraboo’s Willowood Inn along the way.
Owner Angie Lowe said she thought it was an innovative idea when musician Kelly Kidd contacted her about performing live Saturday at her motel near Devil’s Lake State Park in exchange for one night of lodging.
“Everybody is having to get creative right now, and musicians especially are trying to find new ways to reach people, so I thought it was really neat,” Lowe said.
The Pasadena Playboys, consisting of Kidd and Jake Kelly, will perform “retro country” music with fellow singer Caitlin Eadie starting at 7 p.m. under a tent pavilion in Willowood’s large backyard. Lowe’s relative, Marc LaMere of Lake Delton, and Leah Rachuj will open the show.
Only the potential 24 motel guests and a “handful” of Lowe’s family members will be able to watch the concert in person to accommodate social distancing guidelines, she said. Everyone else can watch live on the band’s Facebook page.
Kidd said the tour is meant to showcase non-chain motels, which like the rest of the hospitality industry and entertainers are particularly affected by COVID-19.
Luckily for Lowe, her motel -- built in the 1950s -- features private outdoor entrances for each room. She said that, compared to the shared hallways at larger hotels, is bringing customers to her property at a similar rate to last year, as are the outdoor opportunities at Devil’s Lake. Due to the pandemic, her lobby remains closed and she’s doing contactless check-in for guests, who are expected to social distance.
“I have had a huge number of cancellations, and fortunately, as those cancellations were coming in, I’m getting requests to replace them, so it’s kind of worked out OK,” she said, adding that she remains slightly behind last year.
Lowe said she appreciates the exposure the band is bringing to her business, as well as their shared “vintage vibe.”
She’s thought about bringing live music to Willowood before, so The Pasadena Playboys’ stop will give her a test run. Depending on how it goes, she said she may consider doing it more in the future.
It’s the 10th stop on the band’s 16-day tour across 10 states. They started in Tombstone, Arizona, and played in New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota before parking in Baraboo on Saturday. The trio will continue to Nashville and then swing back around to New Mexico and Arizona.
“Basically, I looked up the coolest mom and pop motels across the country, and I thought it’d be cool to spotlight them doing live-stream,” Kidd said.
Kidd, a circus enthusiast, said the band chose Baraboo after looking into its history. Though he may not have time due to their tight tour schedule, he’s hoping to have time to stop at Circus World Museum.
“I thought it was a really cool town that I had never, frankly, been familiar with,” Kidd said.
He contacted a few motels in Baraboo. Willowood responded first, which Kidd took as a sign of enthusiasm for the live-stream concert idea.
The band said the show includes a lot of “sassy” duets with Eadie and includes storytelling, jokes and banter reminiscent of the Rat Pack. Along with highlighting little-known motels, “It’s been really fun to see people look forward to our next stop,” Kidd said.
