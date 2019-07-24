Giant new bean bag chairs, a foosball table and lounge space await local teenagers since the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club updated its Teen Center, housed in the more than 90-year-old Baraboo Civic Center.
The space marks the fifth room the club has renovated in the last few years. Executive Director Karen DeSanto said finishing touches were made in the last month.
“It’s pretty intense for the Civic Center, because the rooms have been old-school rooms for years and years and years, so we took it down to as much as we could to nothing and built it back up,” she said.
Before the renovation, DeSanto said the room had ripped carpets and holes in the walls. It has since been painted, new flooring has been installed and new furniture moved in, including a new TV. The space also gained WiFi.
Tyler Jensen, 15, of Baraboo, said he comes to the center almost every day he’s not working. He likes seeing his friends there and playing Dungeons & Dragons.
“It’s much cleaner and probably safer” since being renovated, he said Wednesday. “Those couches were about falling apart.”
Center coordinator Sarah Hewitt, who was sitting around a big table with Jensen and 14-year-old Eliza Piotter, corrected him. The couches had been falling apart, she said, noting she loves the space now.
Since about 2016, the club has worked on smaller individual rooms one by one, DeSanto said. The club’s tech center, kitchen and academic room have been revamped. Another room was repurposed last year into a new tween lounge for children from 11 to 13. Only one remains: The main club room is next up for renovation, she said.
Children were allowed to use each room as work finished.
“What we found was the kids' behaviors and attitudes and the way they acted in the rooms changed, all for the better,” DeSanto said.
With the help of roughly $8,000 worth of donated labor and products, she said the club spent less than $7,000 on the Teen Center project, including funds from the city of Baraboo. The Alma Waite Fund contributed almost $3,600, said City Clerk Brenda Zeman.
DeSanto said Teel Plastics of Baraboo has been “a great supporter” of the organization’s updates. Last year, Teel purchased and installed more than $9,000 in new technology for the club.
Representatives from Teel and other donors were invited to a Wednesday morning ribbon cutting to celebrate the new Teen Center.
The local club is one of three sites for the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, which is a youth organization that serves more than 800 kids each year in Tomah, Reedsburg and Baraboo. According to its website, the group’s mission is to enable youth — especially those in need — “to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
Anywhere from 15 to 40 children use the Baraboo club space at any given time, depending on the programming, out of about 75 registered members, DeSanto said.
She’s excited about being able to offer a new space for teens. Club leaders have made an effort to stay relevant for modern children by increasing programs with extended hours and featuring activities like movie nights, Dungeons & Dragons clubs and parties, she noted.
“One of the things that is really important, I think, is finding a place for our kids to go -- especially our teenagers -- and this club space has really changed the face of the club and how our teenagers act,” DeSanto said. “It’s a great, safe spot for them to be that supports them both academically but mostly socially. Teens really need that social engagement, and the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center truly provides that.”
