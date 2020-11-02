Reverse holiday parade planned in Beaver Dam

“It has been a tough year, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the holidays in the safest, healthiest way that we can,” said parade committee co-chair Bev Beal Loeck. “With the reverse parade we’re hoping people can come out and have a great time. I think having the option of staying in a nice warm car while driving through the route is a plus. Of course we’re looking forward to going back to the way it was, but for now we’re doing the best we can, given pandemic limitations.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Treats will not be thrown to children, but will be gathered together into a bag that will be distributed to vehicle occupants and walkers. Santa may be visiting by drive-through, although details are yet to be finalized.

Organizers stress that deadlines for entry forms will be strictly enforced.

“We don’t want big entries having the parallel park along the streets so we’re hoping to stagger their arrivals,” said co-chair Kristi Hartzheim. “In everything we’re doing this year we’re trying to keep it as safe and simple as we can.”

Parade entry forms may be found on the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. website, bddowntown.com, or by emailing Beal Loeck at bevbl129@gmail.com.