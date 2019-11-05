The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has released photos of Keith R. Wolf, 35, as it continues to investigate his death and is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Wolf was killed in his home at N5159 Bradley Road in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27 at 9:22 p.m. while investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence, according to the sheriff's office.
In a previous release, the sheriff's office said a 911 call from Wolf's wife reported the family heard noises they believed to be from an intruder and that Wolf “grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check out what they had heard.”
Sarah Wolf said she heard a gunshot and then found her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs. Responding deputies found the woman and a small child safe in the home, hiding in a room. A search with a police K-9 unit found no one in the area.
Authorities said they believe the homicide was a targeted attack and not a random incident.
You have free articles remaining.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information related to the homicide of Wolf. Anyone who may have had recent contact with Wolf prior to his death, recognizes Wolf and has information about him or has information related to this homicide is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is still looking for information on who was driving a SUV or truck with a topper and a loud exhaust on Bradley Road on Sept. 27, between 9 and 10 p.m.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tim Schultz at (608) 742-4166, ext. 3324.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477), by emailing at Tipsubmit.com or by texting tips to “CRIMES” using the keyword “TIPCOSO.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)