Novices and experienced artists alike can come out to the River Arts Center in Sauk Prairie Nov. 9-10 to learn from artist Rhonda Nass.
Nass is a member of the American Society of Botanical Artists and a nationally recognized instructor. She has led classes at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, Denver Botanical Gardens, New York Botanical Garden and more.
The workshop will focus on colored pencil drawing.
“We work with her very closely all the time,” River Arts Center’s Kristina Coopman said of Nass “We’re lucky enough to have her work here on display, year round… It’s such a unique art form that it’s kind of a no brainer to have her teacher here with us.”
Nass has been drawn to art since high school, when she discovered her own ability to draw realistically.
“I was so surprised and mystified by the magic of it, that lured me in,” Nass said.
When a teacher later in high school told Nass she could “never be an artist,” her motivation to pursue art as a career was redoubled.
Nass, who is known for “hyper realistic” colored pencil drawings, first discovered the technique she’ll be teaching in the class by trying to solve a problem she encountered.
“I’d been traditionally drawing with colored pencil and I was frustrated with not being able to get the intensity of brightness that I do with acrylic and some other paints,” Nass said. “I can’t get that by pressing hard because of the components of the pencil. So I wanted to figure out a technique.”
After switching to water soluble colored pencils, Nass achieved the results she was looking for.
“That ended up giving me the success I wanted with the brightness,” Nass said. “I wanted to pass that on to students.”
Nass has been teaching for over 30 years. Seeing students “come alive” during the teaching process is one of the most satisfying parts of teaching for her.
“(It’s) very exciting to see someone come into a whole different world,” Nass said.
The two day class is $185 with instruction lasting all day from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Some materials will be required. Coopman encourages anyone with questions to reach out at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org or at 608-643-5215.
More of Nass’ work will be displayed in an exhibit at the Portage Center of the Arts Nov. 1 from 4-6 P.M. The works will stay there for the whole month of November.
