Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam to test all 420 employees for COVID-19 after 8 test positive

Richelieu Foods, a Beaver Dam manufacturer of pizza, dressings and sauces, announced Wednesday it will test all 420 employees and close the business for a week after eight people who work there were confirmed to have the virus in the past week.
Wisconsin National Guard will assist with the testing. Spokesperson for Richelieu Stacey Burke said the testing will occur right outside the facility.
“The health and safety of our employees, their families, and our customers has always been our top priority,” said Richelieu Chief Executive Officer Ric Alvarez. “We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees who are working safely to provide essential food for our nation. Throughout this difficult time, we have made decisions to protect our employees and reduce their risk of infection in accordance with CDC guidelines and with guidance from the Dodge County Health Department. We believe that testing supported by the Wisconsin National Guard is an important next step to quickly identify any unknown cases, treat those employees, and isolate them to prevent further spread.”
According to a press release, the company has taken other precautions to provide a safe workplace environment, including additional cleaning and sanitation, encouraging social distancing, requiring hand washing before entering the plant floor and consistent communication with employees. During the shutdown, all employees will be paid for 40 hours for the workweek and additional cleaning and sanitation by an external vendor will be completed.
“We are continuing our existing safety protocols, while also taking several other steps to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Alvarez.
Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said, “Large-scale testing is a key public health strategy to identify disease outbreaks and act quickly to use other public health strategies to contain infectious diseases. We appreciate our local essential businesses for taking a principled approach in ensuring the health and safety of their employees, their families and our community.”
Sauer did not return messages seeking further comment Wednesday.
Burke said there is no indication there is any safety risk to Richelieu's shelf or frozen products.
