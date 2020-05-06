Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam to test all 420 employees for COVID-19 after 8 test positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Richelieu Foods, a Beaver Dam manufacturer of pizza, dressings and sauces, announced Wednesday it will test all 420 employees and close the business for a week after eight people who work there were confirmed to have the virus in the past week.

Wisconsin National Guard will assist with the testing. Spokesperson for Richelieu Stacey Burke said the testing will occur right outside the facility.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families, and our customers has always been our top priority,” said Richelieu Chief Executive Officer Ric Alvarez. “We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated employees who are working safely to provide essential food for our nation. Throughout this difficult time, we have made decisions to protect our employees and reduce their risk of infection in accordance with CDC guidelines and with guidance from the Dodge County Health Department. We believe that testing supported by the Wisconsin National Guard is an important next step to quickly identify any unknown cases, treat those employees, and isolate them to prevent further spread.”