Richland County building deemed complete loss after fire

WOODSTOCK — A Richland County building is declared a complete loss by fire officials after it was destroyed in an early morning fire June 30.

At about 5:35 a.m. the Cazenovia Area Fire Department was dispatched to assist mutual aid with the Yuba Fire Department at a church fire at 15451 Wolf Lane in the village of Woodstock in Richland County, according to Darrell Slama, fire chief for the department in a June 30 email.

According to Slama, the Cazenovia fire department responded with an engine, tender and nine personnel. On arrival, fire officials found the structure fully engulfed in flames. The building had been a church and was converted to living quarters. The building was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to Slama.

The fire departments on scene included Cazenovia, Yuba, Richland Center and Viola, with Lone Rock back-filling the Richland Center station.