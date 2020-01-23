Richland County home destroyed in fire

TOWN OF HENRIETTA — A Richland County home is considered a total loss after it was destroyed in a fire during the early morning hours of Jan. 20.

Cazenovia Fire Chief Darrell Slama said in a Jan. 22 email the fire department was dispatched at 3:18 a.m. to a house fire at 26402 Ravine Lane in the Township of Henrietta in Richland County, the Yuba Fire Department’s district, in Richland County.

Slama said the structure was fully engulfed in flames and the roof and walls had collapsed when the department arrived. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours to extinguish the blaze and were back in service by 8:30 a.m. There were no firefighter injuries and the Wisconsin Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire, according to Slama.

Slama said the Cazenovia Area Fire Department, the Yuba Fire Department, Yuba First Responders, Richland County Sheriff's Deputies, Richland Electric, Richland Co. Highway Shop, Henrietta Township Sand Truck, Wisconsin State Fire Marshall's Office and Wanless Excavating responded to the scene.