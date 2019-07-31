Town of Dekorra resident and motorcyclist Beau Whelan stepped into a 1-foot-deep pothole on Highway V Saturday and said if any motorcyclist hit it going 55 mph, it could be fatal.
Whelan said that last year he walked along the roughly 2-mile-long stretch of road and counted 519 spots with either a pothole or loose gravel.
Those are just two risk factors motorcyclists might face when they ride, and Whelan said awareness among cyclists and people driving cars alike is important to everyone's safety.
“As a motorcyclist, you’re looking for deer, and you gotta’ look for potholes, and people texting and not paying attention and driving,” Whelan said. “You can’t drive like you can in a car. You’ve gotta play defense on a motorcycle, 110% of the time.”
Whelan said one way motorcyclists could increase their chances of being seen by passing cars at night is to wear visible or reflective clothing.
Fellow motorcyclist and Poynette resident Sheri Edwards rides around Columbia, Sauk, Dane and Rock counties often. She said one of the greatest hazards to motorcyclists' safety is grass trimmings, especially when it rains.
She said riders die more often in accidents than other motorists because they don't have the luxury of tons of armor around them.
Distracted driving and being in a hurry and tailing cyclists too closely are common issues, Edwards said, urging people to share the road.
“There’s been too many motorcyclists that have died already this year, and technically riding season only started a couple months ago, depending on who rides," Edwards said. “It’s common sense, just like most things in this world."
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Community Maps program, a total of 15 motorcycle crashes involving injuries have occurred in Sauk County since April 3, and in Columbia County, 12 motorcycle crashes have resulted in injuries since May.
The state Department of Transportation's website offers tips for motorists on various safety hazards to watch for when riding a motorcycle and ways people driving cars can safely share the road.
While wearing a helmet is not required by state law, Sauk County Sheriff's Office Lt. James Hodges said doing so can save lives.
“The injuries get worse and more common when we don’t have our safety equipment,” Hodges said.
Hodges said motorcycles can easily get lost in blind spots for people driving larger vehicles or farming equipment. This makes obeying traffic laws and monitoring speed crucial, he said.
He added that failure of cars to yield when making a left turn and deer encounters are the most common causes of motorcycle accidents.
Executive Director of ABATE Wisconsin, Dave Charlebois, said the statewide organization is volunteer-based and has about 10,000 members.
He said motorcycle-crash fatalities have decreased overall by 10% since 2009 and that grassroots activism has had an impact on state legislation.
Charlebois owns property in Columbia County and rides through the area often. He said he does not generally wear a helmet and appreciates the freedom to choose, particularly on extremely hot summer days.
Anyone under the age of 18 or a rider who does not have the M-endorsement on their driver's license must wear a helmet, however.
Charlebois estimated about half of motorcyclists wear a helmet in the state.
Riders who drink and drive are more likely than other riders to be injured or killed, Charlebois said. For this reason, ABATE works with other state groups to secure hotel accommodations for riders and encourages responsible drinking decisions.
The responsibly for ensuring motorcyclists' safety falls on everyone, Charlebois said.
“That’s what sharing the road means. Really everybody working together is what makes the roads safe. We all do that, we’ll all come away a lot safer," Charlebois said.
