Rio man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after crash Friday

A 29-year-old Rio man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after a crash around midnight in the town of Lowville that killed a passenger in the pickup he was driving.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:03 a.m. of a single motor vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and two occupants on Genrich Road just west of Hagan Road.
According to a sheriff's office press release, the Silverado was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Genrich Road and entered the south ditch striking a mailbox. The driver of the Silverado over corrected and re-entered the south ditch of Genrich Road at a high rate of speed causing considerable damage to the vehicle. The driver fled from the scene before Columbia County deputies arrived.
A 32-year-old male passenger was found inside the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is not being released to allow for notification of the family.
The sheriff's office said, the crash appears to have been caused by reckless operation of the vehicle and alcohol use. The driver of the Silverado was reported to be driving in an aggressive manner just before the crash occurred. Numerous skid marks and other signs of reckless driving were observed along Genrich Road and Hagan Road, according to the sheriff's office.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K9 team and several patrol deputies searched the area for the driver. At approximately 2 a.m., sheriff’s office deputies located the suspect hiding in a wooded area about 1 mile from the crash.
The driver was arrested and identified as Mitchell K. Merkes. Merkes has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and driving after revocation, causing death. Merkes has three prior driving under the influence convictions.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rio Fire Department, Rio EMS, UW Med-Flight, Blystones Towing, and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.
