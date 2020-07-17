Rio man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after crash Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Rio man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after a crash around midnight in the town of Lowville that killed a passenger in the pickup he was driving.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:03 a.m. of a single motor vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and two occupants on Genrich Road just west of Hagan Road.

According to a sheriff's office press release, the Silverado was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Genrich Road and entered the south ditch striking a mailbox. The driver of the Silverado over corrected and re-entered the south ditch of Genrich Road at a high rate of speed causing considerable damage to the vehicle. The driver fled from the scene before Columbia County deputies arrived.

A 32-year-old male passenger was found inside the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is not being released to allow for notification of the family.