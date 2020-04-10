Rio photographer documents quarantine with family portraits

Stephanie Beaver, a friend of Schneider, jumped at the chance to have her family’s photo taken. The Beavers are in the process of moving into a brand new Fountain Prairie home during the COVID-19 crisis and were grateful for an opportunity to chronicle this stage.

“It’s crazy but I’m not complaining because there’s plenty of things for our three kids to help with. My husband is working from home but we don’t have internet here yet so he drives to our Columbus house for now until we close on that house April 15. He brings a load of stuff over each time he goes.

“It’ll be cool to look back on this, even though our front yard is nothing but mud right now,” she said.

Schneider has shot portraits for more than 100 families and elderly facilities already – covering the areas of Rio, Cambria, Pardeeville, Friesland, Randolph, Fall River, Columbus and Sun Prairie. She’s been asked to go to Westfield and is contemplating heading to Beaver Dam. Requests for the photos determine her destination.

“People communicate with me through Facebook or cell phones. There’s no physical contact between us, I don’t even knock on their door. I just show up,” she said. “Sometimes it’s odd to stand in someone’s yard waiting for them to come out, but unfortunately that’s where we are in history right now.”