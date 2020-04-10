Rio photographer documents quarantine with family portraits

History told through a snapshot.
Brief moments depicting communities coping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s what a Rio woman set out to capture as she joined other photographers nationwide in the “Front Porch Project.”
Gail Schneider came across an article out of Boston detailing the project a couple weeks ago. She tossed the idea around for a day or so and then asked a friend for advice.
“I have a passion for photography and consider myself an extreme hobbyist, trying to hone my talent every day,” she said. “I generally shoot sports year-round for area schools so this was right up my alley. I decided to throw it out there and see what kind of response it might bring. I got some bites locally and from there it took off.”
It’s a simple project, for both photographers and their subjects. Families, couples or individuals just step outside their front door and have a porch portrait taken. Pictures are shot through a long lens from a socially acceptable distance.
When viewed collectively, the photo series provides a glimpse into the lives of those sheltering under one roof due to the state’s Safer at Home order.
“This is a crazy, unique time and it needs to be documented. Hopefully it’ll never be experienced again,” Schneider said.
Stephanie Beaver, a friend of Schneider, jumped at the chance to have her family’s photo taken. The Beavers are in the process of moving into a brand new Fountain Prairie home during the COVID-19 crisis and were grateful for an opportunity to chronicle this stage.
“It’s crazy but I’m not complaining because there’s plenty of things for our three kids to help with. My husband is working from home but we don’t have internet here yet so he drives to our Columbus house for now until we close on that house April 15. He brings a load of stuff over each time he goes.
“It’ll be cool to look back on this, even though our front yard is nothing but mud right now,” she said.
Schneider has shot portraits for more than 100 families and elderly facilities already – covering the areas of Rio, Cambria, Pardeeville, Friesland, Randolph, Fall River, Columbus and Sun Prairie. She’s been asked to go to Westfield and is contemplating heading to Beaver Dam. Requests for the photos determine her destination.
“People communicate with me through Facebook or cell phones. There’s no physical contact between us, I don’t even knock on their door. I just show up,” she said. “Sometimes it’s odd to stand in someone’s yard waiting for them to come out, but unfortunately that’s where we are in history right now.”
The porch portraits only take a few minutes to complete. She doesn’t charge anything for taking the photos and only requests that people “Pay it forward.” She then posts the images on her Facebook account with the hashtag #frontporchproject for the families to share.
“Everyone’s excited to take a break from all the stress. Dads are participating without complaint so I snap a bunch till mom looks best and then go to the next place,” she said.
Some families have made signs or have a theme in mind. One of Schneider’s favorites was of a beach scene set up by a family that missed out on its spring break vacation. The portraits are simply meant to be fun and put a smile on someone’s face during a difficult time.
“When I went to take my kids’ picture, my son who’s 6’7” came out in his robe and then my daughter got all beautified,” she said laughing.
“I’ve had people tell me it gave them a reason to get dressed today and do their hair. Some were celebrating birthdays and one couple celebrated their anniversary and I captured the moment for them. That’s what important right now,” she said.
Schneider has put 7-10 hours a day into the photo project and along the way, she has absorbed the stories.
Stories of people being cooped up away from friends and relatives. Stories of missed baseball games and of the proms and graduations that may never happen. Stories of loneliness and concern for the essentials.
“Our normal routines are disrupted and life as we know it has slowed down,” she said. “We worry, but in my opinion everyone is doing pretty well under the circumstances.”
Between appointments, Schneider noticed words of encouragement and lots of cut out hearts pasted in windows throughout the communities and began taking photos of them. She also was drawn to shoot pictures of the empty school parking lots, the uplifting words on their signs, the CLOSED signs on businesses and the empty churches.
“There’s hope and joy ahead but it’s important to remember the details about what we’re experiencing. It’s good to see the positive through my lens,” she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
