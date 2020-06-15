You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ripon woman drowns after kayaking in Marquette County
0 comments
breaking top story

Ripon woman drowns after kayaking in Marquette County

{{featured_button_text}}
Siren stock
iSTOCK

MECAN TOWNSHIP -- A 57-year-old Ripon woman drowned Saturday after kayaking with her sister in Marquette County.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 3:26 p.m. for a pulse-less, non-breathing person on the Mecan River, Sheriff Joe Konrath said in a news release.

Witnesses were already performing CPR on Tammi J. McCauley when emergency responders arrived and McCauley was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation and no foul play is suspected in her death, Konrath said.

Sheriff’s deputies, Marquette County EMS, Coroner Thomas G. Wastart II and the Montello and Princeton fire departments assisted at the scene.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Recorded Call Widens Evers & GOP Gap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News