Ripon woman drowns after kayaking in Marquette County

MECAN TOWNSHIP -- A 57-year-old Ripon woman drowned Saturday after kayaking with her sister in Marquette County.
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 3:26 p.m. for a pulse-less, non-breathing person on the Mecan River, Sheriff Joe Konrath said in a news release.
Witnesses were already performing CPR on Tammi J. McCauley when emergency responders arrived and McCauley was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is under investigation and no foul play is suspected in her death, Konrath said.
Sheriff’s deputies, Marquette County EMS, Coroner Thomas G. Wastart II and the Montello and Princeton fire departments assisted at the scene.
