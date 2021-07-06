River Haven's new executive director 'has the energy we need'

River Haven -- which is now registering residents and local businesses for a golf scramble Sept. 25 at Portage Country Club -- has remained operational throughout the pandemic even while undergoing renovation to its family shelter bathrooms, Bartaczewicz said. Earlier in the pandemic, some River Haven residents contracted COVID-19 and Bartaczewicz also dealt with the disease in November.

“I developed pneumonia and thought I was going to die,” Bartaczewicz said, adding River Haven strongly encourages but does not require COVID-19 vaccinations for residents.

Despite challenges related to the pandemic, River Haven is still finding employment for its residents, thanks, in large part, to the relationships it has built through the years with several area businesses, including Lifekeepers Inc. in Portage and Poynette Ironworks, Bartaczewicz said.

“Jobs aren’t the problem; the housing is,” Bartaczewicz said. “We have a lack of affordable housing for people right now and it’s a big struggle. But it’s easier to find (housing) if you have a job. Nine times out of 10, the person who has a job will get the apartment over someone who does not.”

Ultimately, River Haven is an organization that addresses the issue of homelessness at a “grassroots level,” Luebke said.