Sauk Prairie locals looking for a professional to handle their next tattoo have a new option: River Side Tattoo at 821 Water Street in Sauk City.
River Side Tattoo co-owner Dana Withers said her lifelong passion for art led her to the world of tattoos. “I started getting my first tattoos, and I realized I could create art on people permanently, so that was a big draw for me,” Withers said.
Withers did an apprenticeship with Blue Lotus Tattoo in Madison.
The business is hosting a grand opening Oct. 5 beginning at 1 P.M. Withers said drinks, food and music are all being planned and giveaways are being considered.
“We really just want a nice big party to let people know we’re there and to get to know our neighbors,” Withers said.
Withers and co-owner Danielle Jepsen-Ringelstetter both specialize in neo-traditional tattoo art.
“I love to do anything nature based: plants and animals and flowers,” Withers said.
The atmosphere of the business is designed to produce a relaxing environment.
“It’s a small intimate place,” Withers said. “It’s very relaxing and calm.”
When it comes to getting their first tattoo, Withers would advise others to stop in and consult with a professional. Typically, portfolios of the artists’ work are made available for prospective customers to look through.
For prospective tattoo artists, Withers said perseverance goes a long way. “Keep drawing, draw a lot,” Withers said. “And get a proper apprenticeship.”
Jepsen-Ringelstetter said she and Withers are happy to be located in Sauk Prairie. “Everyone’s been very supportive,” Jepsen Rigelstetter said.
