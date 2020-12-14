Riverfront project in Beaver Dam receives grant

An improvement project on the Beaver Dam riverfront off Mill Street is moving ahead.

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a design services agreement Nov. 30 with MSA to begin planning for Rotary Park and South Tower parking lot improvements for $40,900, with funds available from the downtown rejuvenation account. The planned project with include remaking part of the parking lot into a park space with direct river access.

Part of the existing river wall will be removed to slope back the river bank. There will be a walkway to the river's edge, accessible to people with disabilities and a new kayak and canoe launch. The proposal includes adding new landscaping and lighting.

The city received a $240,000 grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to cover half the project on its third try. The city will also use downtown revitalization funds for completion of phase 1. Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the project was scaled back after the city received fewer grant dollars than expected. Future phases will include removing more of the river wall, which is crumbling, reconfiguring more of the parking lot and adding more green space.

Bids for the project are expected to open in the spring.

Beaver Dam is also moving ahead with river improvements by Cooper Street and by the dam as well as a second bridge across the river by the Watermark.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

