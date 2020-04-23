Road projects continue on pace in Beaver Dam

Further project dates are to be announced.

Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street are being reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street. Janssen said all the underground piping work has been completed and the contractor is cutting the roadway to its new width and preparing to install the new paving materials.

The preliminary work started at Webster Street and has proceeded north to the Wayland Academy athletic fields so far.

The contractor is expected to start pouring concrete on the west side of the new street in early May, which will limit access to those homes. After the concrete cures, the concrete on the east side of the street will be poured in the middle of May, followed by driveway aprons and sidewalks.

The Roosevelt project is expected to be completed in June.

West Burnett Street is being reconstructed from York Street to Center Street. Janssen said the underground piping work is complete and preparing to pour concrete on the south side of the street, possibly by late next week or early the following week. The north side concrete pour will follow. The project is expected to be completed in mid-June.