Road projects continue on pace in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam's ongoing road construction projects are staying on schedule and in some cases have even been accelerated by less traffic resulting from Covid-19 closures.
Two much-sought major reconstructions, of South Spring Street and Roosevelt Drive, are underway, as are a reconstruction project on West Burnett Street and an infrastructure project on Madison Street.
South Spring Street is being reconstructed from Mill Street to Judson Drive. Todd Janssen, director of engineering for the city, said that construction has started with the large sanitary sewer area between Stone/Karl Street and East Davis Street. The sanitary sewer and water main portions have been completed from Stone/Karl Street to Willow Street, with the portion between Willow Street and East Davis Street to be worked on over the next two or three weeks. Next week, the storm sewer installation will begin between Stone/Karl Street and Willow Street. Subgrade and aggregate road base work will follow.
Janssen said the contractor reports a second underground crew is expected to start on sanitary sewer and water work heading south from Stone/Karl Street next week. A third crew is expected in early May to perform sanitary and water work south from Mill Street, near St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
"Work in this area was originally planned for summer after school was completed, but the COVID-19 situation has allowed an earlier window of opportunity for commencing work near the school and church," Janssen said.
Further project dates are to be announced.
Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street are being reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street. Janssen said all the underground piping work has been completed and the contractor is cutting the roadway to its new width and preparing to install the new paving materials.
The preliminary work started at Webster Street and has proceeded north to the Wayland Academy athletic fields so far.
The contractor is expected to start pouring concrete on the west side of the new street in early May, which will limit access to those homes. After the concrete cures, the concrete on the east side of the street will be poured in the middle of May, followed by driveway aprons and sidewalks.
The Roosevelt project is expected to be completed in June.
West Burnett Street is being reconstructed from York Street to Center Street. Janssen said the underground piping work is complete and preparing to pour concrete on the south side of the street, possibly by late next week or early the following week. The north side concrete pour will follow. The project is expected to be completed in mid-June.
On Madison Street, new sewer and water infrastructure was being installed in advance of a new Kwik Trip location to replace the current one across the street. The sewer and water piping has been installed as of yesterday, with tests ongoing. The new concrete is expected to be poured and ready for traffic on the east side of the road possibly by late next week or early the following week.
The Beaver Dam Common Council addresses borrowing for significant infrastructure projects in the fall the year before the projects will begin. Some possible upcoming priorities include East Davis Street and the downtown segment of South Spring Street.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.