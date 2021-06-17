Rock Around the Block returns to raise funds for 150-year-old Lone Rock School

Rock Around the Block, a fundraiser aimed at restoring and maintaining the 150-year-old two-room Lone Rock school house in the town of Orange in Juneau County, is returning after a year’s hiatus.

Each year, except in 2020, the Friends of Lone Rock School hold an annual fundraiser walk to raise funds for projects with the school house, located at N8242 Sixth Ave. in New Lisbon.

This year’s fundraiser on June 19 features a 4.5 mile run/walk/bike at 8 a.m. or a nine mile bike ride. Prizes are awarded for 1st and 2nd place in each class for the races, though no prizes are awarded for the fun walk or ride. Registration is $25, with registration available at lonerockschool.com.

“We have this old school house, and because it’s old and it’s been closed since the 60s we’re trying to earn money to keep it upright, keep it going,” said Marion Christensen, a member of Friends of Lone Rock School and former student at the school.

