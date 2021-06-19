Rock River Coalition receives funding: Donation to support stream monitoring

Rock River Coalition recently received funding from the We Energies Foundation to place eight water temperature data loggers at stream monitoring stations in Dodge County and to help cover water sample analysis costs.
According to Addie Schlussel, Stream Monitoring Coordinator, in 2020 Rock River Coalition received funding from the James E. Dutton Foundation, the Alliant Energy Foundation, and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Surface Water Grant. The recent We Energies Foundation Grant totals $2,360.
Funds are designed “to increase the number of stream monitoring sites, promote outreach and education, and create aquatic invasive species monitoring initiatives throughout Dodge County.”
In collaboration with the Wisconsin DNR, the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department, and other local management and water conservation organizations, Rock River Coalition has identified several new sites which are benefitting from additional volunteers recruited and trained this year.
“Water quality testing provides many benefits to the waters, fish, and wildlife habitats where it is conducted,” said Schlussel. “Trained stream monitoring volunteers may be the first to identify and report invasive species and can be the first line of defense for mitigation, by noticing and reporting unusual negative events related to water quality.”
Data loggers monitor and log the temperature of streams every hour from May through October. This ensures data is collected and recorded consistently, which helps create a picture over time, showing notable changes that may occur. In addition to using data loggers, volunteers visit their streams throughout the season and collect water samples and other significant information. This data is used to provide data about current, ongoing and emerging problems. It also provides accessible, objective evidence that decision makers need to manage water quality.
Established in 2002, the Rock River Coalition has trained over 300 volunteers to “test the waters” using easy-to-learn methods developed by the state-wide Water Action Volunteers Program (WAV), a collaboration between the DNR and the University of Wisconsin-Cooperative Extension.
Currently, the Rock River Coalition has over 200 volunteer stream monitors collecting water quality data throughout the Rock River Basin.
Volunteer stream monitors devote a few hours each month (from May to October) to collect information vital to understanding stream health. Stream monitors provide valuable information to assist in identifying healthy stream segments and flagging segments that potentially have water quality concerns. This information will help target local efforts where they are most needed.
The training is a combination of outdoor classroom and hands-on, feet-in-the-water, look at streams and methods used to assess what affects them. Participants learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity and dissolved oxygen. They also learn how to assess stream health by examining aquatic insects.
The stream monitoring data collected is entered into a database which allows for long-term water quality data analysis. This historical data is crucial to measuring progress when water quality improvements are under way, such as adaptive management practices and targeted watershed projects.
“Our goal is to utilize this data to inform policy, educate the community, and most importantly, improve water quality,” said Schlussel. “As we continue to recruit and train volunteers in Dodge County, we thank We Energies for their contribution and support. This funding will help ensure that we can continue getting the important data needed to educate communities, inform policy makers and determine the health and vitality of water over time.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the group’s new programs and projects in Dodge County may visit rockrivercoaltion.org, email addie@rockrivercoalition.org or call (215) 262-3366.