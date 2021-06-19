Rock River Coalition receives funding: Donation to support stream monitoring

Data loggers monitor and log the temperature of streams every hour from May through October. This ensures data is collected and recorded consistently, which helps create a picture over time, showing notable changes that may occur. In addition to using data loggers, volunteers visit their streams throughout the season and collect water samples and other significant information. This data is used to provide data about current, ongoing and emerging problems. It also provides accessible, objective evidence that decision makers need to manage water quality.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Established in 2002, the Rock River Coalition has trained over 300 volunteers to “test the waters” using easy-to-learn methods developed by the state-wide Water Action Volunteers Program (WAV), a collaboration between the DNR and the University of Wisconsin-Cooperative Extension.

Currently, the Rock River Coalition has over 200 volunteer stream monitors collecting water quality data throughout the Rock River Basin.

Volunteer stream monitors devote a few hours each month (from May to October) to collect information vital to understanding stream health. Stream monitors provide valuable information to assist in identifying healthy stream segments and flagging segments that potentially have water quality concerns. This information will help target local efforts where they are most needed.