Rock River Wellness Center flowing ahead: Clinic’s fundraising effort surpasses goal

Mental health needs have risen significantly in recent years, prompting urgent action by school staff and service providers. Last year a total of 80 students received help from outside mental health providers, including Church Health Services. O’Connor said her organization started offering mental health services to area schools six years ago, originally in Beaver Dam Unified School District. Waupun followed a year later.

Although CHS focusses on serving low income families, it does not deny services to anyone else who needs them. CHS costs are covered by contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.

The clinic will provide more, however.

“One of the problems we have in our rural communities is access to care,” said O’Connor. “Even a simple 13-mile drive to Beaver Dam can be the difference between somebody getting the care that they desperately need and not getting it. I’m very excited to be a part of this project and also for the opportunity to get to know the people of Waupun and the unique problems that you have as a community. We are very, very, excited to be a part of your community and to provide services in this wonderful space.”