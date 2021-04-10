Rock River Wellness Center flowing ahead: Clinic’s fundraising effort surpasses goal

WAUPUN — Church Health Services and the Waupun Area School District symbolically broke ground Tuesday for the Rock River Wellness Center project at the Rock River Intermediate School. The actual work begins when the school year ends.
WDS Works, the benevolent arm of WDS Construction, is serving as the construction project manager with on-site superintendent services. When completed, the space will provide three individual counseling areas, three procedure rooms and a larger group meeting area for use by community health care professionals, students and families.
Wendi Dawson, director of student services for the Waupun Area School District, shared her hopes for the future.
“This all started with a dream — an idea,” said Dawson. “One day CHS Executive Director Thea O’Connor called me and said, ‘We’re going to get a grant and we want to do something big.’ I said, ‘What would you think about building a Church Health Services clinic in one of our schools?’ She said, ‘Oh yeah, we can do that.’ I said, ‘Let’s do it then.’ Now we’re ecstatic about being able to provide mental health services and many other services not only to the students of the Waupun School District but also to the Waupun community.”
The facility will be open and operational by the time school starts in the fall.
Church Health Services is a non-profit agency offering medical, dental and mental health services to low income families and individuals throughout much of Dodge County. The primary goal of the new clinic is to provide a secure, confidential area for students to receive mental health services. Mental health needs are growing throughout the education system, with CHS providing counseling in many area schools. O’Connor said her charity provides things like one-on-one therapy, alcohol and other drug abuse programs and other services for students.
Mental health needs have risen significantly in recent years, prompting urgent action by school staff and service providers. Last year a total of 80 students received help from outside mental health providers, including Church Health Services. O’Connor said her organization started offering mental health services to area schools six years ago, originally in Beaver Dam Unified School District. Waupun followed a year later.
Although CHS focusses on serving low income families, it does not deny services to anyone else who needs them. CHS costs are covered by contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.
The clinic will provide more, however.
“One of the problems we have in our rural communities is access to care,” said O’Connor. “Even a simple 13-mile drive to Beaver Dam can be the difference between somebody getting the care that they desperately need and not getting it. I’m very excited to be a part of this project and also for the opportunity to get to know the people of Waupun and the unique problems that you have as a community. We are very, very, excited to be a part of your community and to provide services in this wonderful space.”
The new clinic space was formerly used as the high school weight room and later for storage. The space will be accessible from the school by day, and from an outside entrance in the evening. After school hours there will be no access to the school from the clinic. Additional health services offered there could include dental, vision and chiropractic.
The original monetary goal for redoing the space was $90,000, later expanded to $135,000 as the scope of the project grew. To date, more than $150,000 has been raised, which will allow quicker expansion of services.
There are still opportunities to be involved with this project through financial support, volunteering and in-kind donation of furnishings, technology and/or equipment. Donations can be made online at churchclinic.org or by calling (920) 887-1766.