Rock Springs water rates spike

MADISON – “Where the waters meet,” is village of Rock Springs’ moto, but the cost of drinking water there will rise by 88% or $24.76 a month for residential customers, according to an order issued Monday by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
Average residential customers of the Rock Springs Municipal Water Utility currently paying $28.15 a month for 3,000 gallons of water, will pay $52.91 for the same volume after the Jan. 25 meter reading.
Rates for the utility’s large residential, public entity and commercial customers will increase by 56 to 117%, depending on category and usage.
The rate increases include the Public Fire Protection charge assessed against properties for the utility’s costs associated with firefighting expenses.
While the utility’s last comprehensive rate case was in 2016, it has received 3% overall rate increases in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Yet it has still recorded net income deficits of $45,951 in 2020 and an estimated $22,139 last year, according to PSC staff analysis.
Asked what is driving the utility’s need for more revenue, Village Clerk/Treasurer Jenny Roloff said that is also associated with water.
“We lost several homes in the 2010 flood and never made up for it…and eight more in the 2018 flood but we still have to maintain the water system only with fewer customers,” Roloff said.
She expects that the residents “will feel,” the large rate increase in water bills they’ll receive beginning in early March.
The utility had 145 metered accounts at the end of 2020, which included five commercial and one public entity, which is a relatively few customers paying to maintain the water system, Roloff noted.
The utility’s recent capital expenditures included replacing water mains in Hill, Montgomery and Smythe streets in 2018.
The cost to pump, treat and distribute water totaled $55,220 in 2017 jumped to $93,997 in 2020 due to repair expense and were estimated at $70,669 last year when the rate application was filed in July.
Depreciation and payments to the village in lieu of taxes further increase the utility’s total expenses.
Annual revenue has fluctuated less in recent years, totaling $88,615 in 2018, and an estimated $93,462 last year, according to PSC analysis.
The new rates are projected to increase annual revenue by $63,783 to $157,245, which, after total expenses of $115,601, would eliminate the $22,139 projected deficit and earn a net income of $41,644, according to the PSC.
To brighten the utility’s financial picture, the village is making efforts to attract more ratepaying residents and businesses, said Roloff. Also, the PSC agreed to the utility’s request to end a rate provision that charged less per gallon as consumption increased. Instead, rates will be uniform regardless of the amount of water used.
Now that the utility should be on better financial footing, Roloff was asked if she thought that rate increases would come as fast in the future as they have in the past.
“That’s a question for the village board,” she said.
Village President Lisa Zautke wasn’t available for immediate comment Tuesday afternoon.