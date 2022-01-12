Rock Springs water rates spike

She expects that the residents “will feel,” the large rate increase in water bills they’ll receive beginning in early March.

The utility had 145 metered accounts at the end of 2020, which included five commercial and one public entity, which is a relatively few customers paying to maintain the water system, Roloff noted.

The utility’s recent capital expenditures included replacing water mains in Hill, Montgomery and Smythe streets in 2018.

The cost to pump, treat and distribute water totaled $55,220 in 2017 jumped to $93,997 in 2020 due to repair expense and were estimated at $70,669 last year when the rate application was filed in July.

Depreciation and payments to the village in lieu of taxes further increase the utility’s total expenses.

Annual revenue has fluctuated less in recent years, totaling $88,615 in 2018, and an estimated $93,462 last year, according to PSC analysis.

The new rates are projected to increase annual revenue by $63,783 to $157,245, which, after total expenses of $115,601, would eliminate the $22,139 projected deficit and earn a net income of $41,644, according to the PSC.