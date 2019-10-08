TOWN OF ROCKBRIDGE — A house in the Town of Rockbridge home is considered a total loss after it was destroyed in a fire Sept. 29, according to fire officials.
Cazenovia Fire Chief Darrell Slama said in an email the department was dispatched to a mutual aid fire request by the Richland Center Fire Department at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 29. The Cazenovia Fire Department responded to the fire at Hustler Ridge in the Town of Rockbridge with an engine, two tankers and 10 firefighters, Slama said.
You have free articles remaining.
No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, he said. The house was totally engulfed in flames when the first fire apparatus arrived, Slama said. He said the Cazenovia fire department was back in service at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)