‘Rohn from Waupun’: New mayor an enthusiastic cheerleader for city

WAUPUN — Rohn Bishop has always loved his hometown. So much so that when he travels, he is frequently labelled “Rohn (pronounced Ron) from Waupun” as a clever rhyme.

And for good reason.

Few people are more enthusiastic about their hometown, or talking up the many things of which its residents can be proud.

Bishop grew up in Waupun and graduated from Waupun High School in 1998. He and his wife, Jennifer, live at the corner of Brandon and Rock River Avenue. Bishop operates Bishop’s Detailing Services that was started by his parents.

Stepmom Krista operates “Weaving It Up to You” Craft Store at 307 E. Main St.

Rohn and Jennifer have two daughters, Regan and Margaret.

Bishop and his father, also Rohn Bishop (deceased), shared similar interests in the community, including The Waupun Historical Society Museum and the Republican Party. The younger Bishop is also noted for his chairmanship of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County, and an outspoken champion of Republican ideals (not necessarily those of Donald Trump). He is, in fact, the main character in a book called “The Steal: The Attempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It” by Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague. (The book is available through Amazon and through libraries everywhere).

Both father and son served on the City Council, the son first running for office when he was in high school. The younger Bishop was eventually appointed to the council in 2002 and served as an alderman until 2009. He was again elected as alderman in 2021.

“I was very open in the 2021 election that I was running so I could get up to speed so I could run for mayor,” Bishop said. “Mayor Julie Nickel had made it clear that she was not going to run again. Everybody who knows me knows that someday I was going to run for mayor of Waupun.”

The City Council is seeking a replacement to fill the now-vacant District 5 aldermanic seat.

Bishop continued, “I’ve always loved Waupun. I have things I want to do in this office and this position. A lot of it is just making Waupun, Waupun. It’s a great little city that’s got a lot to be proud of. I think we can do a better job of bragging about the things that make this place so special and unique.”

He cites the city with having the best drinking water and wastewater treatment plant in the state, good public and private schools, being labelled the seventh safest city in the state, and having three prisons, including the oldest one in the state.

“Not only do we have great police officers, we also have darned good people living here,” he said. “We’re also a city of sculptures. There’s so much history here and it’s something we can all be proud of.”

He had special business cards printed featuring the city’s statues, hoping to resurrect the iconic “End of the Trail” sculpture as the city’s logo, and flying the city flag featuring that monument, given to the city a century ago by industrialist Clarence Shaler.

The list goes on, with recreational opportunities abounding, healthy recreation options, a new vibrancy in downtown, new business and employment opportunities and more.

He is also very proud of his fellow alderpersons and the city employees, who do all the hard work that makes it all look so effortless.

“I’m very proud of the city of Waupun and we should be,” he said. “The key at City Hall is we have to agree to disagree at times. Part of my job is to support the great team we already have in place. We have great employees, and that shouldn’t be taken for granted. The most exciting thing for me as mayor is that it allows me to be the lead cheerleader for the city. We have to stay aggressive on the economic development side. I look forward to working with city staff to develop our opportunities and to fill our many empty properties. The budget is tight. Some uncomfortable decisions will have to be made, but we’ll take things one at a time and do the best we can.

“I have a lot of passion for Waupun.”

“Rohn from Waupun” will doubtless expand his already glowing pride to the area and beyond.

“The city is in very good hands, you can rely on that,” said Nickel.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.