Rollover crash injures six near Mauston

Six people suffered injuries in a crash on Interstate 90/94 near Mauston June 28.

Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a release that the crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. near mile marker 70 on I-90/94, north of Highway N near Mauston.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival State Patrol determined the crash was a single-vehicle rollover with ejection and multiple injuries. Medlink, Emergency Medical Services, Fire and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene where the injured parties were treated and transported by either EMS or Medlink.

The crash caused eastbound traffic on the interstate to close for about one hour while Medlink was on scene, and westbound lanes were closed for about two hours due to the crash and cleanup of road barriers and debris. The interstate was closed from exit 79 in Lyndon Station to exit 69 in Mauston.

Officials did not list a cause of the crash. The area is under construction as Mauston prepares to install roundabouts on the Interstate 90/94 exit leading into Mauston.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.