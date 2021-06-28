 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover crash injures six near Mauston
0 Comments
alert featured

Rollover crash injures six near Mauston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Six people suffered injuries in a crash on Interstate 90/94 near Mauston June 28.

Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a release that the crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. near mile marker 70 on I-90/94, north of Highway N near Mauston.

A Mains Roads Western Australia highway camera caught a bird stopping by to say hello and have a peck on a highway near Perth, Australia, on Oct. 2.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival State Patrol determined the crash was a single-vehicle rollover with ejection and multiple injuries. Medlink, Emergency Medical Services, Fire and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene where the injured parties were treated and transported by either EMS or Medlink.

Medlink responds

A Medlink helicopter responding to a crash on I-90/94 near Mauston the morning of June 28.

The crash caused eastbound traffic on the interstate to close for about one hour while Medlink was on scene, and westbound lanes were closed for about two hours due to the crash and cleanup of road barriers and debris. The interstate was closed from exit 79 in Lyndon Station to exit 69 in Mauston.

Officials did not list a cause of the crash. The area is under construction as Mauston prepares to install roundabouts on the Interstate 90/94 exit leading into Mauston.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 29

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News