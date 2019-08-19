A road in Beaver Dam is getting done, but its residents are concerned about the cost.
The Beaver Dam Common Council's operations committee held a public hearing Monday evening about the upcoming reconstruction project on Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street, from Park Avenue to Webster Street. The city accepted a bid to overhaul the street for $1.49 million earlier this month. The project includes new sidewalks, curbs and lighting that residents will be assessed for on their property taxes. Residential owners will be able to pay over 10 years if the assessment is over $500.
The sidewalk is one of the biggest points of contention for residents. It will only be installed on the west side of the street. The city originally talked about splitting the cost for the sidewalk between residents on both sides of the streets, but during the planning process it was found that was not a legal option. Only residents on the west side will be assessed for sidewalk installed on their side of the street. Some property owners did not feel they were properly informed about the final decision regarding who would pay.
“If we can’t assess that, then the city needs to step up and take care of that," said resident Amanda Ackley.
The amount that people will be assessed varies. One property owner will pay $1,700, while another will pay more than $8,000. Wayland Academy will be hit with nearly $52,000 in a special assessment for its share of curb, sidewalk, driveway apron, lighting and engineering. Peace Lutheran Church on the east side of the street will have to pay $15,700, but nothing for sidewalks.
Resident Shirley Buxton asked about how long the street will be out of commission and worried about how the project could affect the brick pathway in her yard.
Richie Piltz, the city's director of engineering, said the construction will begin in September, working up to East Mill Street, and stopping when the first hard frost comes, about mid-November. The project will be finished next year. Mail, garbage and emergency services will not be interrupted.
Lakeshore Drive, another street whose residents spoke out against sidewalks about 10 years ago when city officials pushed for reconstruction, came up at the public hearing. That project has been repeatedly delayed due to objections of property owners on the street.
Piltz said the city hasn't even begun talking about Lakeshore Drive, but the engineering papers on file show that any future plans for it would include sidewalk, curb and gutter.
The operations committee will discuss the Roosevelt Street project again at its Sept. 9 meeting.
