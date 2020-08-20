Rotary Club donates lights for refurbished bridge in Mayville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pavilion footbridge in Mayville is glowing.

After the city finished sprucing up the bridge, off Highway 67 leading to the veteran’s memorial, with new wood and paint came the final recent touch: commercial grade rope lights donated by the Rotary Club of Mayville that can change colors with the seasons.

Past Rotary President John Storck said the organization is always looking for projects to make the community more attractive and started pursuing the idea last fall. Storck said he realized the bridge to the memorial, at one of the main entrances to the city, was dark and heard about another major Rotary bridge lighting project in Eau Claire. The fundraising was successful for the lights, which came in around $3,500 and installed by Aubrey Electric of Theresa.

“It’s a positive addition to our community during a difficult time,” Storck said.

The bridge is expected to be dedicated to Army 1st Lt. David Johnson, a Mayville High School graduate who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2012. A ceremony is planned for Oct. 8.

Johnson was a platoon leader of the Army’s 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.