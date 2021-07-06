 Skip to main content
Roundup removes 124 geese according to Mauston officials
Roundup removes 124 geese according to Mauston officials

Goose roundup 1

USDA workers capturing geese in Mauston by enclosing the geese in a fence the morning of June 25 in this photo provided by the city of Mauston.

 RANDY REEG/Contributed

The city of Mauston and the USDA collected 124 geese in a roundup, city officials said, which the city hopes will help to keep the goose population contained.

Workers from the USDA visited several sites in Mauston June 25, where they collected geese for transport and euthanizing, according to city officials. 

“We were hoping for at least 100 (geese removed), so we were happy with the result,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “There has been a noticeable difference in Riverside Park, along the trail, and on the docks.”

Mauston plans to attract eagle, approves roundup to mitigate geese population

Early estimates from the USDA suggested the roundup could remove about 75% of the city’s geese population. The roundup was performed during the geese’s molting stage when they cannot fly.

Mayor Dennis Nielsen has previously said the population of the geese is high enough to pose a physical threat to visitors to the city’s parks, trails, docks, boat launches and other public places. In addition, the geese pose a risk to public health by raising levels of E. Coli in Lake Decorah through the excrement they leave behind.

Goose roundup 2

The captured geese are loaded into crates for transport on June 25 in this photo provided by the city of Mauston.

Efforts to control the population of the geese before the roundup have seen limited success. Jordan Wilke, Mauston’s Superintendent of Parks, Forestry and Cemetery, said the city has tried altering the shoreline along the river to make it less inviting to the geese, but the geese moved to the boat launch to come up into Riverside Park. Harassment options, such as placing decoys, have briefly worked but then the geese get used to the decoys.

Mauston prepares for battle with geese

Mauston has made several other attempts at mitigating the population of the bird over the past few years, including authorizing the Mauston Police Department license to discharge firearms within city limits for the purpose controlling the geese population, passing an ordinance prohibiting feeding waterfowl, purchasing a windmill tower in the hopes of attracting an eagle to the island near city hall and oiling eggs.

Reeg said the roundup in conjunction with oiling eggs, a process which cuts off oxygen to the embryo inside the egg, should make a notable difference in the goose population. When eggs are oiled the mother goose is unaware anything is wrong with the egg until after their reproductive system has shut down for the year, and geese become unlikely to return to nests where they have had unsuccessful hatchings.

Mauston to take on geese as police given authority to shoot them in city limits

“This (roundup) effort, coupled with the (more than) 130 eggs we oiled this spring will make quite a difference in the resident population of geese,” Reeg said.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

