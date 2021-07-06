Roundup removes 124 geese according to Mauston officials

The city of Mauston and the USDA collected 124 geese in a roundup, city officials said, which the city hopes will help to keep the goose population contained.

Workers from the USDA visited several sites in Mauston June 25, where they collected geese for transport and euthanizing, according to city officials.

“We were hoping for at least 100 (geese removed), so we were happy with the result,” said Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg. “There has been a noticeable difference in Riverside Park, along the trail, and on the docks.”

Early estimates from the USDA suggested the roundup could remove about 75% of the city’s geese population. The roundup was performed during the geese’s molting stage when they cannot fly.

Mayor Dennis Nielsen has previously said the population of the geese is high enough to pose a physical threat to visitors to the city’s parks, trails, docks, boat launches and other public places. In addition, the geese pose a risk to public health by raising levels of E. Coli in Lake Decorah through the excrement they leave behind.