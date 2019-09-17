The town of Roxbury may declare a state of emergency over Fish Lake Road’s condition. The move would be a means of expediting the bid process and enable work on improving the road to begin sooner, with winter approaching.
The town’s attorney, Jared Walker Smith, said at the Sept. 16 Town Board meeting he would research the plausibility declaring a state of emergency, but did signal it would likely be possible.
“That’s something I can look at in terms of process and procedure,” Walker Smith said. “And what types of powers it can expedite or give.”
Walker Smith said Village Presidents can declare emergency without the board but has to check to see if town chairs have similar prerogatives.
A resolution to declare a state of emergency will be drafted by Walker Smith, to be reviewed and potentially approved by the town board at a special meeting. The date of the special meeting has not yet been set.
In the past, Fish Lake Road has often seen water pool across it following rainfall, making navigating the area difficult or impossible. The board estimated three to four inches of water ran over the road at the time of their July 1 meeting. More recently, they estimated seven inches of rainfall, worsening the situation.
Garbage and mail services to Fish Lake Road residences have been disrupted. For those affected, the town board said a temporary P.O. Box somewhere nearby such as Sauk City may be necessary.
The Roxbury Town Board previously closed Fish Lake Road and placed concrete barriers to block access. Residents who live on the road still have access.
MSA Senior Project Manager Charles Bongard attended the Sept. 16 meeting. MSA will begin grade shooting, a process used to test the elevation of a construction project to determine how best to level or slope it.
Other roads in Roxbury have been raised in the past, for about $150,000-$200,000.
Roxbury Town Chairman Ervin Breunig said the town does not currently have an estimate on the cost of raising Fish Lake Road.
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources meeting, open to the public, will be held at the Roxbury Town Hall Oct. 7 to discuss potential solutions and cost estimates for Fish Lake Road.
“This will be an open meeting, and chairs will be set up for the public to observe the proceedings,” Erpenbach said in an email. “There may be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.”
