Residents of Fish Lake Road and other parts of Roxbury came out to the Town Board Meeting Aug. 19 to discuss their challenges brought on by water pooling around their homes.
In the past, Fish Lake Road has often seen water pool across it following rainfall. The board estimated 3-4 inches of water ran over the road at the time of their July 1 meeting.
The Roxbury Town Board previously closed Fish Lake Road and placed concrete barriers to block access. Residents who live on the road still have access.
Despite the barriers, individuals are evidently still driving through Fish Lake Road. Town Road Patrolman David Nelson said legs on one of the barriers have already been “busted off” over the previous weekend.
“It’s a liability for the town,” Nelson said.
Garbage and mail services to Fish Lake Road residences have been disrupted. For those affected, the Town Board said a temporary P.O. Box somewhere nearby such as Sauk City may be necessary.
Trudy Marquardt, who lives on Fish Lake Road, asked the Town Board if abandoning the road was being considered, emphasizing she does not want that to happen.
Town Board Member Mike Bradley said abandoning Fish Lake Road is not being considered, but it is possible the road would be raised only along the stretch where residences are located, leaving the rest unraised.
The Town Board agreed to begin acquiring more barricades and look into the possibility of raising the road to avoid water.
Other roads in Roxbury have been raised in the past, for about $150,000-$200,000.
Roxbury Town Chairman Ervin Breunig said the Town does not currently have an estimate on the cost of raising Fish Lake Road.
The Lake District will meet Aug. 24 at the Roxbury Town Hall to discuss high water, among other issues at 9:30 a.m.
The Roxbury Town Board is scheduled to meet again Sep. 2, but the meeting may be pushed to Sep. 3 depending on calendar conflicts.
