Royall changes close date to 5 p.m. March 17

Royall School District is moving up the closing of the school in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus to March 17 at 5 p.m.

The district had previously planned to close at 5 p.m. March 18. Royall District Administrator Mark Gruen said students should not report to school on March 18.

“With the rapidly changing information and recommendations, we have decided to close school today at the end of the day,” Gruen said. “If you need something from school for your child, the school buildings will be accessible on Wednesday and Thursday this week during normal hours. This includes your child’s prescription medication.”

The district is planning to continue with fundraiser deliveries for 4K-6th grade. Parents can pick up delivered items from 3:15-5 p.m. March 18 in the elementary gym.

"Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3, the teaching staff and the administrative team are developing a plan for alternate delivery of educational opportunities for our students," Gruen said. "Your students’ teachers will be in contact with them via online educational platforms, emails, and/or through educational packets and information that will be sent home on Wednesday, March 18."

Royall will reopen at the earliest on April 6. Staff are allowed in the building during the closure.