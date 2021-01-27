Royall School District renews superintendent contract after contentious board meeting

The Royall School Board voted unanimously to renew Superintendent Mark Gruen’s contract for one year during a contentious Jan. 25 meeting attended by more than 30 parents, teachers and staff.

Gruen, the current Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Superintendent of the Year, was considering an offer to take the Pardeeville Superintendent job, but now says he will turn the Pardeeville position down to stay at Royall.

The decision to renew Gruen’s contract followed allegations by parents in the district that some members of the school board were attempting to force Gruen out of his position.

“The board has created a condition here that has put a target on our back,” said Shirley Price, a former educator for 31 years. “If we lose any top personnel, who is going to want to come to a school district where (the board) is micromanaging and secretive?"

Price expressed concern that if the board did not renew Gruen’s contract the district would become a “whistle-stop,” where a series of younger and inexperienced superintendents would come in to get experience for their resume before leaving for another district.

