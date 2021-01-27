Royall School District renews superintendent contract after contentious board meeting

The Royall School Board voted unanimously to renew Superintendent Mark Gruen’s contract for one year during a contentious Jan. 25 meeting attended by more than 30 parents, teachers and staff.
Gruen, the current Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Superintendent of the Year, was considering an offer to take the Pardeeville Superintendent job, but now says he will turn the Pardeeville position down to stay at Royall.
The decision to renew Gruen’s contract followed allegations by parents in the district that some members of the school board were attempting to force Gruen out of his position.
“The board has created a condition here that has put a target on our back,” said Shirley Price, a former educator for 31 years. “If we lose any top personnel, who is going to want to come to a school district where (the board) is micromanaging and secretive?"
Price expressed concern that if the board did not renew Gruen’s contract the district would become a “whistle-stop,” where a series of younger and inexperienced superintendents would come in to get experience for their resume before leaving for another district.
Another parent, who did not identify herself before speaking to the board, asked about two checks written to lawyers, ostensibly to look for legal reasons to not renew Gruen’s contract, in the amount of $2,043.20.
A third parent asked School Board President Raye Walz, who is up for reelection this year, about Gruen’s evaluation. According to Walz, Gruen did not receive an evaluation this year in what he described as a “mutually beneficial” decision.
After hearing from the public, the board deliberated about going into closed session, where members of the media and public are not allowed, as is customary for discussing personnel matters such as evaluations or contracts. By a 3-2 vote, the board decided to remain in open session, with Walz, Doug Waterman and Sarah Palamaruk voting to stay in open session and Tom Trepes and Loretta Kranz voting for closed session.
With no further discussion, the board voted unanimously to renew Gruen’s contract for the 2021-2022 school year.
Gruen had been named one of three finalists for Superintendent of the Pardeeville School District, along with Pardeeville High School Principal Jason LeMay and Dodgeville Area School District Pupil Services Director Robert Smudde. The decision to renew his contract ensures he will stay at Royall School District until at least June of 2022.
Gruen described the public attendance at the meeting as “great support from the community.”
“This meeting ran how I expected it to be,” Gruen said. “(Now) we’re trying to move forward in a positive nature.”
