Rudig Jensen dealership changes hands after 44 years, Bobbi Southworth named dealer as part of ownership group

Although Southworth is listed as the dealer, each of the other two partners are equal owners, and both are from the surrounding area. Nelson worked for the dealership for 14 years prior to becoming owner, and will now lead the sales team. Schmidt started at the dealership 10 years ago and will function as general manager.

“Rudig Jensen and ABRA Auto Body in New Lisbon have approximately 50 wonderful associates and we look forward to each and every one remaining with the organization under our ownership,” the three new owners said in a joint statement. “We have no plans to change the name in the near future. Mark Rudig has built a name that holds a lot of value in our community for decades and we plan to continue what he has built and taught each of us. That being said we have a lot of work to do to fill the void that he has left at the dealership. We appreciate all the opportunities he has given us, and we look forward to proudly serving the community the way he did. Community first will continue to be our motto.”