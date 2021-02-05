Rule changes grant more authority to Columbia County Board chairman and exec committee

The Columbia County Board will consider in coming months whether to adopt changes to the county’s ordinances as the result of a sweeping review, including new standing rules that affect how department heads and board supervisors can be removed from service, changes to the ethics code and additional authority for the county board chairman to declare public health emergencies.
Several of the changes grant more authority to the Columbia County Board chairman and the Executive Committee.
An ad hoc committee of five county supervisors, appointed in June, has been looking through all county ordinances for potential modifications over the past five months, the first such review since the mid-1990s, according to a report presented to the county’s Executive Committee last week.
Chaired by Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, who represents parts of the city of Columbus, the ad hoc committee spent 41 total hours deliberating on the review. Such a process would typically span nine months to a year, Rohrbeck said in an interview Friday, but the committee was able to complete it in a shorter time frame because it was able to meet at least twice a month.
“This could have been stretched out easily for a year, but that was something that I don’t think would have been in the best interest of everybody, because, guess what, there’s always things going on and something like this is going to take a long time with a lot of collaboration and a lot of communicating with everybody,” Rohrbeck said.
Most of the committee’s revisions were made to ensure consistency throughout the county’s standing rules, code of ethics and employee handbooks and update its laws to reflect current state and federal laws, he said.
But in some cases, the committee made more significant changes. A summary of all of the changes will be mailed to board supervisors ahead of their March 17 meeting, when they will likely consider them. The board isn’t meeting in February.
Standing rules
The county board’s standing rules gained two entirely new additions: Rule 25, which would govern the relationship between county board supervisors and department heads, and Rule 26, regarding the relationship between supervisors and other county employees.
Under Rule 25, non-elected department heads — except the comptroller/auditor, corporation counsel, health and human services director, highway commissioner and veterans service officer — could be removed from office by a simple majority vote from the county’s Human Resources or Executive committees.
The current standing rules state that the veterans service officer and highway commissioner can only be removed from office “for cause” by a two-thirds vote of the full board, which Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf said is a higher standard than required by law. The ad hoc committee recommended removing the two-thirds stipulation.
If a non-elected department leadership position is open, the new rule says the recommended replacement — chosen through a hiring process laid out in the county’s personnel manual — would only need to be approved by a majority of the Executive Committee, except for the five positions listed above. Those five would require a majority vote of the full board of supervisors, unless state law requires a stricter standard.
Rule 26 would bar supervisors from harassing county employees and lists possible consequences for such action, including removal from committee appointments, reprimand and/or censure. If a supervisor is reprimanded or censured for harassment or an ethics violation, they would be “immediately removed and permanently banned” from all committees and leadership roles, according to the proposed changes. Harassment complaints would be heard by the Executive Committee, unless they involve a member of the committee, in which case they would go to the Human Resources Committee.
Because existing Rule 23 guarantees every member of the board a spot on at least one standing committee, the proposed changes rescind that guarantee for members disciplined due to harassment or an ethics violation.
“I’m putting more penalties against county board supervisors if they do something wrong,” Rohrbeck said, adding that the general public wants “to know that there are processes in place to hold us accountable if we do something wrong, and having this in our standing rules, as well as the Code of Ethics, is absolutely important to ensure the public trust of supervisors not abusing their power in any regard.”
Rule 26 also creates a defined process for supervisors looking to get information from county departments. Under the process, requests must be made in writing, be submitted to the department head, corporation counsel, human resources director and the board chairperson, and would be subject to the counsel’s approval to ensure releasing the requested information is legal under public records law. If the department head denies the request, the supervisor can appeal their decision to the HR or Executive committee.
Both new rules give the Executive Committee the authority to supersede certain HR committee decisions, including in the dismissal of department heads.
Other changes include:
- Shifting jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to litigation and legal issues concerning the county, as well as investigating and reporting on all claims against the county, from the Judiciary Committee to the Executive Committee. Those account for half of the Judiciary Committee’s current responsibilities listed in the standing rules.
- Giving the Executive Committee the authority to declare a public emergency by a majority vote;
- Requiring a two-thirds vote on any proposed amendments to the budget resolution;
- Requiring a defined funding source to cover any increases to the budget in a proposed budget amendment;
- Barring supervisors from remotely attending full board meetings unless there is a declared public emergency;
In the ordinance governing county departments, the ad hoc committee added a new section on public health emergencies. It states that such an emergency cannot be declared without the county board chairperson’s approval, and if one is declared, it must be reapproved by the full board every 30 days.
Rohrbeck said the intent behind giving the chairperson the ability to declare a public health emergency and the Executive Committee oversight on public emergencies was to make sure the process is streamlined and has some amount of accountability, since the chairperson and committee members are all elected.
Shifting duties from the Judiciary Committee to the Executive was based on current practices, he said.
“From my perspective, it’s best to have the committee that ultimately is the most representative of the county board handling issues like this going forward,” Rohrbeck said.
Code of Ethics
A new section of the county’s Code of Ethics, which applies to all county officials and employees, states that if a county supervisor violates it, “an investigative process may be initiated” to look into potentially unethical behavior, such as walking quorums, in which members of a governmental body meet privately in groups smaller than a quorum and agree to act in concert in numbers sufficient for a quorum during a public meeting. Walking quorums violate Wisconsin’s open meetings law.
Ethics complaints against a board supervisor must be submitted in writing to the county board chairperson, who would then determine “the appropriate action,” according to the ad hoc committee’s report.
Under the current ethics code, anyone can submit a “verified written complaint” against an official or employee to the corporation counsel, who may perform a preliminary investigation and must forward the complaint to the chairperson. If the counsel finds probable cause to believe the allegation, the chairperson must appoint three county residents who aren’t county officials to an Ethics Inquiry Board, which would hold a hearing.
The ad hoc committee recommended changing that process, including by having the county’s liability insurance provider evaluate whether the complaint has merit before going to the ethics board, and changing the board’s makeup to three county supervisors selected randomly by the insurance company.
Rohrbeck said many of the revisions were based on past practices that weren’t officially documented. He noted the county hasn’t convened an ethics board since at least 2014.
However, the Executive Committee unanimously agreed to remove the insurance provider from the ethics review process last week on the recommendation of attorney Jacob Curtis of the Milwaukee law firm von Briesen and Roper, which provides the county with outside legal counsel. His suggestions were incorporated into the revised ethics code that will be considered by the full county board.
“I think in a situation like this where there’s an ethics concern or complaint, they (the insurance company) are not going to want to have an actual say in the process on the merits, because No. 1, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Curtis told the committee. “I don’t think they would think it’s appropriate. …
“I think it’s extremely problematic to have them part of the process. Again, they’re the ones providing coverage, potentially, not actually reviewing the complaint on the merits,” he said, adding that it presents a conflict of interest.
Jessica Hale, Columbia County assistant corporation counsel, said ad hoc committee members decided to change the Ethics Inquiry Board’s makeup because they didn’t like that it consisted of people who weren’t elected officials. There is “some risk” if it’s composed entirely of random county residents, Curtis said, recommending at least some county board members be involved.
The final revised ethics code calls for members of the Ethics Inquiry Board to be county board supervisors chosen randomly by the corporation counsel.
Employee handbooks and manuals
The ad hoc committee combined the county’s four current policies and procedures manuals into one general handbook, standardizing the introductory period for new employees and creating a remote work procedure and new non-fraternization policy, which bans romantic relationships between supervisors and their employees.
Changes to the personnel manual for management include the stipulation that the board chairperson, in consultation with corporation counsel and the HR director, will appoint interim department heads if a position is vacant or the current head is suspended.
The Executive Committee voted unanimously last week to adopt the additions and revisions to the standing rules, ethics code, handbooks and manuals.
Portage area views of the pandemic in 2020
Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Columbia County and the surrounding area last year.
Downtown Portage sidewalks were almost deserted on Thursday morning. Most businesses are closed due to the "safer at home" order and social di…
A look at the outdoor recreation in Portage, Baraboo, which is now significantly limited due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Portage Community School District has distributed breakfasts and lunches to children during the public health emergency.
Pardeeville High School held a graduation parade to celebrate its class of 2020 seniors on May 23. Residents lined the streets surrounding the…
Portage High School held a socially-distanced, drive-by graduation ceremony Friday where seniors along with their families in vehicles were es…
While state campgrounds are closed until June 10, private campgrounds have offered recreational opportunities since at least April. Pools, cam…
Pictured June 29, Museum at the Portage on MacFarlane Road is preparing to reopen starting July 8 with new cleaning procedures, social distanc…
The Portage School Board approved the district's reopening plan at a special meeting July 27 at the district administration building. Several …
Portage High School prepares Aug. 24 to reopen Sept. 1 for in-person instruction, with new safety measures to reduce potential spread of COVID…
Free biweekly COVID-19 testing started Friday at the Cambria Fire Department.
A group of Portage High School students, led by teacher Sarah Pulliam, walked to St. Marys Cemetery around noon Friday to place flags on veter…
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.