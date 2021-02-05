Rule changes grant more authority to Columbia County Board chairman and exec committee

The Columbia County Board will consider in coming months whether to adopt changes to the county’s ordinances as the result of a sweeping review, including new standing rules that affect how department heads and board supervisors can be removed from service, changes to the ethics code and additional authority for the county board chairman to declare public health emergencies.

Several of the changes grant more authority to the Columbia County Board chairman and the Executive Committee.

An ad hoc committee of five county supervisors, appointed in June, has been looking through all county ordinances for potential modifications over the past five months, the first such review since the mid-1990s, according to a report presented to the county’s Executive Committee last week.

Chaired by Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, who represents parts of the city of Columbus, the ad hoc committee spent 41 total hours deliberating on the review. Such a process would typically span nine months to a year, Rohrbeck said in an interview Friday, but the committee was able to complete it in a shorter time frame because it was able to meet at least twice a month.