Rural Beaver Dam woman dies following Highway 151 crash

A rural Beaver Dam woman died after a crash Thursday at a Highway 151 intersection.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Cartwright, 42, of rural Beaver Dam was traveling east in a Chevy Impala on County Highway DE and stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 151.

Kallie Reisinger, 30, of Beaver Dam was traveling south on Highway 151 toward the DE intersection in a GMC Acadia.

Cartwright continued across the southbound lanes of Highway 151 when the front of the Acadia struck the side of the Impala.

Reisinger and her 3-year-old daughter, who was in a car seat, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Cartwright sustained serious injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center before being flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Hospital in Summit. Cartwright died on May 10.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and EMS assisted on the scene.

