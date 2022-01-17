Rural Dodge County communities think outside the box in order to better serve residents

REESEVILLE – The new year is bringing some changes to rural areas around Beaver Dam with the creation of the new Clyman, Reeseville, Lowell Fire Department, which will work together to serve the area.

The three fire departments, whose history apart range from Lowell’s creation in 1845 to Clyman in 1909, have been working together for the last five or six years, Jim Bublitz, a Reeseville village trustee and member of the fire department, said. Reeseville Fire Department began in 1892.

Like many fire departments the issues facing the rural departments was a lack of firefighters.

“Our biggest shortage was during the day time,” Bublitz said. “All three communities do not have much industry so the people were not working in the area anymore. It used to be all kinds of businesses in the town and everyone became a firefighter.”

Since more and more people live in one place, but work in another, the fire departments decided to merge to fill the roles.

The idea of merging began earlier, but discussion became serious in 2019, Bublitz said.

The merger was good for all of the communities involved,” Fire Chief Eric Howlett said.