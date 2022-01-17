Rural Dodge County communities think outside the box in order to better serve residents

REESEVILLE – The new year is bringing some changes to rural areas around Beaver Dam with the creation of the new Clyman, Reeseville, Lowell Fire Department, which will work together to serve the area.
The three fire departments, whose history apart range from Lowell’s creation in 1845 to Clyman in 1909, have been working together for the last five or six years, Jim Bublitz, a Reeseville village trustee and member of the fire department, said. Reeseville Fire Department began in 1892.
Like many fire departments the issues facing the rural departments was a lack of firefighters.
“Our biggest shortage was during the day time,” Bublitz said. “All three communities do not have much industry so the people were not working in the area anymore. It used to be all kinds of businesses in the town and everyone became a firefighter.”
Since more and more people live in one place, but work in another, the fire departments decided to merge to fill the roles.
The idea of merging began earlier, but discussion became serious in 2019, Bublitz said.
The merger was good for all of the communities involved,” Fire Chief Eric Howlett said.
Howlett had been the fire chief in Clyman. Lowell’s former fire Chief John Neu and Reeseville’s former fire Chief Chris Abell are now deputy fire chiefs of CLR Fire Department.
Another addition is having the CLR first responders added to the fire department rather than being a separate entity.
Bublitz said he along with Abell went to school in the fall to become emergency medical responders, who work at stabilizing patients before the paramedics arrive.
“At 68 years old, I made it and passed the national boards,” Bublitz said.
All three firehouses will remain in use but the merger allows firefighters to work out of any of the fire houses if needed, Bublitz said. An app allows for firefighters to tell when they are responding to an incident.
The CLR Fire Department, which is 57 members strong, serves the villages of Reeseville, Lowell, Clyman and towns of Lowell, Clyman, Portland and Elba.
Bublitz said there are four or five people interested in joining the fire department who will need to complete a minimum of 80 hours of training.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.