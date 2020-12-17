 Skip to main content
Rural Lodi man charged with possession of child pornography
Rural Lodi man charged with possession of child pornography

A rural Lodi man was charged in Columbia County court with possession of child pornography last Friday.

Jeffrey Fowler, 64, was charged with two felony counts in Columbia County Circuit Court Dec. 11. Judge W. Andrew Voigt placed him on $5,000 signature bond and he has since been released from custody. He may not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 or use devices to access the internet other than a state-issued computer for court proceedings. He faces up to 50 years in prison and $200,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a special agent with the state Department of Justice received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account belonging to Fowler that was used to access images believed to be child pornography.

Agents conducted a search warrant Dec. 9 and took a desktop hard drive and a laptop computer. An examination found two images that appeared to be child pornography.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 15.

