Rural Lodi man charged with possession of child pornography

Jeffrey Fowler, 64, was charged with two felony counts in Columbia County Circuit Court Dec. 11. Judge W. Andrew Voigt placed him on $5,000 signature bond and he has since been released from custody. He may not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 or use devices to access the internet other than a state-issued computer for court proceedings. He faces up to 50 years in prison and $200,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.