Rural Pardeeville man charged with strangulation

A 50-year-old rural Pardeeville man has been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with strangulation following a domestic violence incident.
Robert E. Ullrich Jr. faces more than six years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. He had a $5,000 signature bond set after being charged with felony strangulation, midemeanor battery and misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy was dispatched to a location in the town of Wyocena on March 5 with a report of a man hitting a woman. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with Ullrich, who put his hands behind his back and did not say anything. The deputy handcuffed him. A woman at the scene was crying hysterically.
The complaint says the woman told the deputy that Ullrich was on a three-day drinking binge and was in the garage when she asked him to turn down the music multiple times before being locked out of the garage. She said he was uncomfortable when he was drinking and that he had been physical with her in the past.
The woman said she removed firearms from the house and took them to a friend's house. After she returned, Ullrich entered the house and noticed the firearms were gone, busting into the room where she was. The woman said Ullrich grabbed her by the neck and squeezed hard for an extended period, causing her pain and difficulty breathing over the missing firearms. She said she begged for him to stop and he did, and she dropped to the floor.
The complaint says the woman told the deputy that when she tried to leave the house, Ullrich would not let her open the door. A minor at the house had called 911 after witnessing the incident.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 23.
