Rural Waterloo fire destroys shed

A fire Dec. 31 in rural Waterloo destroyed a machine shed on a farm along Glory Road in the town of Portland.

Several departments were called to the blaze, including Columbus. Waterloo Fire Chief Wesley Benisch said his department reported to the fire at about 6:45 p.m. and crews stayed on scene for about three hours.

“When we arrived, the (shed) was already fully-engulfed,” Benisch said. “The building was a total loss.”

According to Benisch, several farm equipment devices were destroyed. No livestock was harmed and no injuries were reported.

“There were animals close by but they were not harmed,” Benisch said.

The Waterloo Fire Department received a call from a neighbor stating the building was on fire. Homeowners were not present at the time, Benisch said.

“We’re still looking into what caused the fire,” he said.

Benisch said the fire was in Dodge County, about halfway between Waterloo and Columbus.

Along with Columbus, several departments provided mutual aid, including Marshall Fire and EMS, Watertown Fire, Lowell and Reeseville, Lake Mills Fire and EMS, Fall River Fire, and Johnson Creek Fire. Benisch said personnel from Dodge County also provided traffic control assistance.

