Organizers have cancelled the second day of the 80s in the Dells festival at the Crystal Grand Theatre due to low ticket sales, according to a post on the Crystal Grand Facebook page.
The post said that anyone who has purchased a two-day pass will be credited a VIP pass for any show currently on the calendar at Crystal Grand. Additionally, anyone who bought a pass just for Saturday will receive the same future VIP pass.
“We are so sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” organizers said in the post. “Friday will still run as planned and we are so excited for all the incredible acts that you will get to see that day!”
Tone-Loc, Asia and the Sugarhill Gang were among the acts that will not perform due to the cancellation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)