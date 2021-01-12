Sad cat inspires adoptions at Dodge County Humane Society during a busy year

JUNEAU – Dodge County Humane Society had no problems finding homes for animals lately, and that includes a 12-year-old cat with a broken heart after his owner passed away.

Dulci may have been the most popular animal adopted from the humane society in 2020 with over 1 million people viewing a post about him on the Dodge County Humane Society Facebook Page last month. The cat also helped other cats find their homes.

“When Dulci was adopted, it caused a stir and all the cats were adopted,” said Dodge County Humane Society Executive Director Kenzie Drinkwine.

“I saw he looked so helpless on a Facebook page I was scrolling for at work, and I thought I need that cat because he needs to be cared for and he looked really depressed,” said new owner, Ashley West, a veterinary technician Animal Wellness Center in Fond du Lac. “He looked sick for that matter.”

West said she took him to the clinic and nursed him back to health.

“He hadn’t been eating or drinking much,” West said. “The blood work looked fine for his age.”

Dulci is now at home in Waupun and still a bit of a loner, but feeling better every day.