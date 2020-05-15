Salons in Beaver Dam welcome back customers with an emphasis on safety

Many people are waiting for their first professional haircut or coloring after salons were shut down in March, leaving people to trim their own bangs and use box color.
The focus for area salons is a safe experience requiring everyone to call in before arriving to help limit the number people in salon at one time.
Key West Full Service Salon and Spa, 1190 DeClark St., held a staff meeting Friday to discuss the steps that would need to be taken place before the salon was opened again next week.
While most of the people who are employed at the salon were able to attend and wore masks, there were three who joined using online technology.
Co-owners Lisa Harper and Sue Hughes addressed the group about the changes that that will take place before the salon opens Wednesday with normal hours.
Harper shared information about safety certificates they could by learning more about safety
“Our biggest goal is to keep our clients safe and our staff safe,” Harper said.
Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Safer at Home Order on Wednesday. This means businesses that were listed as non-essential and had been closed for the last two months could now open their doors.
As of Friday, Dodge County had 83 people who have tested positive for COVID -19. Harper said that the chance of the disease spreading will lead to additional safety factors in the salon including having everyone wearing masks including workers and customers, checking the staff temperatures, requiring customers to wash their hands when they arrive and having people wait outside for their appointments.
“Everyone will need an appointment, and no one will wait in the lobby,” Harper said. “They will call when they get to the parking lot, and we will call them back when we are ready for them.”
Harper said there will be new sanitation procedures along with the traditional ones that they had done in the past.
Employees will change masks between clients and wear gloves, Harper said.
In addition, Hughes said staff will only use the back door to arrive.
“We also won’t be serving refreshments and no one will be hanging around if they are not working or having a service done,” Hughes said.
Additional time between clients will be used to sanitize the area, Hughes said.
“We don’t want anyone overwhelmed, but we want to keep everyone safe,” Harper said.
Other area salons are either open or looking at opening. Trends, 204 Parallel St., Beaver Dam, will open Monday with similar requirements of wearing masks, limiting people in the salon, washing hands and having customers wait outside if they arrive before their appointment.
S & S Salon and Spa, 301 E. Lake St., Horicon, opened for business Friday morning by appointment only.
Co-owner Sam St. Louis said the salon is fully booked as everyone is trying to get caught up on cuts and colors.
“We’ve had a lot of love and support from our customers through the closure. We’re excited to be back and have made changes, like extending service times and moving stations farther apart, to help keep people safe,” she said.
Clients must come alone and are asked to sanitize their hands when they enter.
“We made the choice not to do facials right now or manicures and pedicures. It’s too many hands all over the place,” said St. Louis. “We’d literally have to shut down for an hour between services just to sanitize and do the UV sterilization of our tools.”
Victoria Reyes, who owns Victoria’s Salon and Spa, 1659 N. Spring St., opened Thursday. Reyes said she is limiting the number of people in the building along with other precautions.
“We are wearing masks and gloves and everyone who enters has to wear a mask,” Reyes said.
There is only one customer allowed in at a time and 20 minutes between each customer as cleaning takes place throughout the salon. Reyes said the entire salon is cleaned every night. In addition, the door is locked and only the client enters.
“We are taking clients only by appointments right now,” Reyes said.
People are happy to get back in though.
“It has been very busy,” Reyes said. “We are booked two weeks straight so far and keep getting new calls.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
