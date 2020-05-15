Salons in Beaver Dam welcome back customers with an emphasis on safety

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many people are waiting for their first professional haircut or coloring after salons were shut down in March, leaving people to trim their own bangs and use box color.

The focus for area salons is a safe experience requiring everyone to call in before arriving to help limit the number people in salon at one time.

Key West Full Service Salon and Spa, 1190 DeClark St., held a staff meeting Friday to discuss the steps that would need to be taken place before the salon was opened again next week.

While most of the people who are employed at the salon were able to attend and wore masks, there were three who joined using online technology.

Co-owners Lisa Harper and Sue Hughes addressed the group about the changes that that will take place before the salon opens Wednesday with normal hours.

Harper shared information about safety certificates they could by learning more about safety

“Our biggest goal is to keep our clients safe and our staff safe,” Harper said.

Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Safer at Home Order on Wednesday. This means businesses that were listed as non-essential and had been closed for the last two months could now open their doors.