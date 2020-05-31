Salons reopen in Baraboo, Portage with precautions, busy schedules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shaggy days are ending as hair stylists in Portage and Baraboo are providing services again, but they face heavy restrictions, busy schedules and uncertain futures.

Colleen Brennan, a customer at Shear Trendz, in Baraboo, said the last time she was able to get a haircut was Feb. 6, so she was very happy to be back in the salon chair.

“If I could have been here 10 days ago, I would’ve been,” Brennan said. “It’s wonderful to be back.”

Shear Trendz owner Melissa McMullen said many customers were asking for stylists to provide at-home services while the salon was shut down during the state’s “Safer-at-Home” order.

“We didn’t because our state board of licensing has very high fines and you take the chance of getting your license revoked for a couple of years,” McMullen said.

At A Cut Above salon in Portage, owner Sarah Kaether said the usual interval for clients to receive color touch-ups or haircuts is six to eight weeks, but because of the stay-home orders, clients had to wait much longer, and experienced a lot of growth and color fading.

Kaether said not only does the longer time between cuts create longer appointment times, but more expense as she needs to use more products.