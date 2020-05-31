Salons reopen in Baraboo, Portage with precautions, busy schedules

Shaggy days are ending as hair stylists in Portage and Baraboo are providing services again, but they face heavy restrictions, busy schedules and uncertain futures.
Colleen Brennan, a customer at Shear Trendz, in Baraboo, said the last time she was able to get a haircut was Feb. 6, so she was very happy to be back in the salon chair.
“If I could have been here 10 days ago, I would’ve been,” Brennan said. “It’s wonderful to be back.”
Shear Trendz owner Melissa McMullen said many customers were asking for stylists to provide at-home services while the salon was shut down during the state’s “Safer-at-Home” order.
“We didn’t because our state board of licensing has very high fines and you take the chance of getting your license revoked for a couple of years,” McMullen said.
At A Cut Above salon in Portage, owner Sarah Kaether said the usual interval for clients to receive color touch-ups or haircuts is six to eight weeks, but because of the stay-home orders, clients had to wait much longer, and experienced a lot of growth and color fading.
Kaether said not only does the longer time between cuts create longer appointment times, but more expense as she needs to use more products.
“It’s taking some extra time, and I have some people who have worked on their hair themselves. I have a challenge there, correcting it,” Kaether said. “Cutting around the masks is difficult, that’s more time consuming. I have to use extra product. It will cost me more in the long run.”
Precision Hair Designers stylist Joy Morse in Portage said the staff has found ways to work around mask ear straps by taping either side of the mask to the customer’s face. The straps are removed while they color hair.
Stylists limit the number of people allowed into the salon at any time — only one client per stylist. The salon’s waiting area is also closed.
“It’s cut back on the people we can provide for because we can’t piggyback. We can’t do a cut and color at once.” Morse said.
Spa Serenity in Baraboo reopened May 26. Owner Lacey Steppes said customers and employees must wear masks at all times, and the number of people allowed in the spa is limited. Only three people are allowed in the spa’s store front for shopping at once.
“We’re unable to do social distancing while we’re providing services,” Steppes said.
Steppes said limited capacity for an extended period of time could begin to hurt financially.
“Being able to operate at 60 percent is better than not being able to provide services at all,” Steppes said. “However, we have a lot of fixed costs: our mortgage and product, things like that. I’m not for sure how long we’ll be able to operate at that.”
Morse said the salon is currently booked out until June 15, and tried to give priority to customers who had unexpectedly cancelled appointments at the beginning of the state’s safer at home orders.
“People are having to wait a little bit longer, but we are doing the best we can with the situation. We all want to be safe, and we want our people safe,” said Morse. “We’re making it through, the first week was pretty exhausting.”
