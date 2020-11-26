Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign begins in Dodge County

Beaver Dam area Red Kettle Campaign kicks off today, but the traditional bells have gone silent.
According to Kiwanian Bev Beal-Loeck, things will look very different this holiday season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In order to comply with Gov. Evers’ request to simply stay home the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club, which has coordinated the Salvation Army fundraising campaign since 2005, will not be staff bell ringers next to the kettles.
The red kettles will still be in place as the need for donations is ever present. They can be found at the entrances of Rechek’s Food Pride, Piggly Wiggly, Fleet Farm, Walmart and Walgreens. In addition, about 20 area businesses will have kettles stationed on their counters.
Beal-Loeck said another significant change this year is the inclusion of a direct mail appeal to area employers, places of worship, schools and civic organizations. The core message will be direct financial support of the campaign, with the option of potential internal fundraising among organizations, employers and congregations.
The pandemic has increased the need to serve more families. In recent years the Beaver Dam area campaign has collected approximately $40,000 annually, which is more than half of the Dodge County Salvation Army’s total annual budget.
Campaign co-chairs Rhonda Steiner and Jack Hankes urge people to once again be as generous as possible. Tax-deductible donation checks can be written out to Salvation Army-Dodge County and mailed to: Salvation Army-Dodge County, c/o Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis, PO Box 824, Beaver Dam.
Another way to support the campaign is to view the virtual Red Kettle Concert on Facebook or YouTube. Organizer Joanne Tyjeski said the concert premiers Dec. 6 on Facebook and YouTube, and then will remain online to be shared throughout the holidays.
Although the concert will not take place in the high school’s auditorium, annual favorites have supplied recordings to get people in the Christmas spirit. John Landdeck will be sharing a new piano arrangement, the Trinity Handbells will perform, as well as some soloists that are new to the concert.
An ambitious goal of raising $10,000 has been set for this year’s concert.
“I know they need the money and I hope we can raise it,” said Tyjeski. “This year, more than ever, the words of Theodore Roosevelt ring true, ‘Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’"
To make an electronic donation, click on the link on the Facebook page “Red Kettle Concert, Beaver Dam, WI” or go to donate.salvationarmywi.org/campaign/dodge-county-virtual-red-kettle-concert/c314152.
