Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign begins in Dodge County

Beaver Dam area Red Kettle Campaign kicks off today, but the traditional bells have gone silent.

According to Kiwanian Bev Beal-Loeck, things will look very different this holiday season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In order to comply with Gov. Evers’ request to simply stay home the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club, which has coordinated the Salvation Army fundraising campaign since 2005, will not be staff bell ringers next to the kettles.

The red kettles will still be in place as the need for donations is ever present. They can be found at the entrances of Rechek’s Food Pride, Piggly Wiggly, Fleet Farm, Walmart and Walgreens. In addition, about 20 area businesses will have kettles stationed on their counters.

Beal-Loeck said another significant change this year is the inclusion of a direct mail appeal to area employers, places of worship, schools and civic organizations. The core message will be direct financial support of the campaign, with the option of potential internal fundraising among organizations, employers and congregations.

The pandemic has increased the need to serve more families. In recent years the Beaver Dam area campaign has collected approximately $40,000 annually, which is more than half of the Dodge County Salvation Army’s total annual budget.

