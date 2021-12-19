Sam’s Light Show back to being a well-oiled machine following wind damage

WAUPUN -- Sam's Weil Drilling Light Show. an area holiday treasure, suffered wind damage last week, but is back up and running.

the display consists of lighted Christmas decorations that light according to a computer program that synchronizes with a very local radio broadcast which can be picked up at the site of the display, 1134 W. Main St., Waupun.

Nathan Bartlett, the head elf in charge of the light show and vice president of Advanced Energy Control said the wind damage was noticed Thursday morning when someone was sent over to check on the show. Immediately three Advanced Energy Control employees and two Sam’s Well Drilling employees were sent over to try to repair the display.

“With a forklift and a sky track, they were able to get the big stuff stood back up, while someone went around and sorted out any little things that tipped over,” Bartlett said. “Most of our props are made out of welded rebar and only a few pieces need to be rewelded. Others just needed to be bent back into place.”

The control hardware and network that controls pieces was repaired Friday with the help of six Advanced Energy Control employees.