Sam’s Light Show back to being a well-oiled machine following wind damage
Sam’s Light Show back to being a well-oiled machine following wind damage

Sam's Light Show in Waupun features the song "Christmas Canon" by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

WAUPUN -- Sam's Weil Drilling Light Show. an area holiday treasure, suffered wind damage last week, but is back up and running.

the display consists of lighted Christmas decorations that light according to a computer program that synchronizes with a very local radio broadcast which can be picked up at the site of the display, 1134 W. Main St., Waupun.

Cole Bartlett, 12, has become the star of the Sam's LIght Show with his ability to program new light shows. Bartlett is doing the majority of the work that will add two new songs to the display prior to Christmas.

Nathan Bartlett, the head elf in charge of the light show and vice president of Advanced Energy Control said the wind damage was noticed Thursday morning when someone was sent over to check on the show. Immediately three Advanced Energy Control employees and two Sam’s Well Drilling employees were sent over to try to repair the display.

“With a forklift and a sky track, they were able to get the big stuff stood back up, while someone went around and sorted out any little things that tipped over,” Bartlett said. “Most of our props are made out of welded rebar and only a few pieces need to be rewelded. Others just needed to be bent back into place.”

The control hardware and network that controls pieces was repaired Friday with the help of six Advanced Energy Control employees.

“That's were most of the damage was,” Bartlett said. “With some creative repairs and some spare parts, we were able to get everything running by the end of the day. There are still a few things we need to fix, but it's a miracle we didn't sustain more damage.”

It was the first time in the 15 years of the display that it was shut down due to damage, Bartlett said. By Friday night, the display was back up and ready for visitors of the display.

The songs normally take between 30 and 50 hours to program, so that limits the number of new songs each year, Bartlett said. However this year, Bartlett’s 12-year-old son Cole joined the team.

“Cole has become a surprisingly good light show programmer and he has really rekindled our light show fire,” Bartlett said. “He has been doing the majority of work on two new songs that we hope to put into the show before Christmas. A few of the other guys joke around that he is the new boss of the light show.”

The light show runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. until mid-January. There are two different shows each hour with the first show being about 20 minutes long and starting on the hour. The second show is about the same amount of time and starts on the half-hour.

If you go

What: Sam’s Light Show featuring colorful lights synchronized to music

Where:1134 West Main St, Waupun

When: nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

