Same but a bit different, fairs are back in 2021

Summer festivals and fairs are back following a year of cancellations, but safely celebrating is still the No. 1 concern especially for fairs that are among the areas most well attended events.
Columbia, Dodge and Sauk county fairs are all scheduled for this summer. Sauk County Fair is July 12-18. Columbia County Fair will be July 21-25. Dodge County Fair will be Aug. 18-22.
“I don’t think the fair will ever be the same,” Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann said.
There will be more handwashing and sanitization stations at the Dodge County Fair this year as well as increased cleaning of the bathrooms and other areas, Ninmann said. Signs will remind people they can wear masks if that makes them more comfortable and social distancing will be encouraged.
“We are excited to have the fair this year, Sauk County Agricultural Society secretary and manager Liz Cook said about the Sauk County Fair. “We really missed our exhibitors and all of our fair patrons. We have always worked to have a safe fair.”
“Many details are still up in the air,” Columbia County Fair Secretary Marianne McMillan said.
Space to spread out
The Columbia County Fair Board continues to meet with officials about the guidelines to follow at fair time. McMillan said the fair will have free admission and parking and there will be more social distancing required in the buildings and possibly in the barns.
“Judging will most probably be spread out more throughout the fairgrounds,” McMillan said. “Unfortunately, it does not look like we will have school project exhibits this year.”
McMillan said that the Columbia County Fair grandstand will be run essentially the same.
“Social distancing and masks will be recommended, but not really able to enforce,” McMillan said.
Columbia County Fair has three events planned—a Thursday night-tractor/truck pull, Friday night-demo derby and Saturday night-rodeo — but no contracts signed yet.
One big change this year will be with the animal shows.
“The typical day for the animal shows will be the same,” McMillan said. “However, the animals may end up being brought to the fair on one day, shown the next and going home after the show. If the social distancing is required in the open-sided barns then that may be the scenario. That is one of the many details that are not finalized.”
The carnival will shut down periodically to sanitize the rides, McMillian said.
“While a Sale of Champions is still being planned, it is definitely not finalized on what it will look like and how it will run,” McMillan said. “There probably will not be ‘live’ animals at the sale.”
Ninmann said in March the Dodge County Fair needs 80% capacity to book the national music acts it typically hosts. However, the fair board is meeting regularly with Dodge County Public Health to find out the social distancing requirements and other restrictions as it moves closer to the August date.
“We are an open air venue so we have more flexibility,” Ninmann said.
Ninmann said they have re-signed all the bands that were signed up for the 2020 fair. Thursday night will feature the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, followed by Jordan Davis on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Starship and Mickey Thomas on Saturday.
The truck and horse pulls will return as will the Sunday Demolition Derby. The animal showings is an ongoing process with the 4-H clubs recently being allowed to meet as groups again.
“Hopefully in August they will be able to show as clubs rather than as individuals,” Ninmann said.
Cook said that the Sauk County Fair carnival has a plan on cleaning and offering sanitation stations, and there may be people who wear masks in the buildings.
“We’ve seen a lot can change in a few months,” Cook said. “Our national and state fair associations are providing information and ideas that have worked for other fairs.”
Cook said a few of the animal shows will be moved to larger buildings to allow more distancing during the shows.
“Our fair has a variety of animals and we work with exhibitors on safety precautions they use and we provide reminder signs throughout the animal areas for guests and combine that with convenient sanitizer and wash stations, these measures will be the same,” Cook said.
“Some buildings may have one way movement,” Cook said. “We are working with Sauk County Health to finalize a plan then it will be up to the city of Baraboo to issue us a permit for our fair.”
Financial challenges
Cook said that the Sauk County Fair will work with the bands planned for the previous fair and most of the food vendors set up around Baraboo in 2020.
“We are very lucky our local vendors were able to make it through 2020, but they will need our support this fair,” Cook said.
It is rare for a fair not to occur each year. The cost of not having a fair and loss of other revenues does damage the budget of the summer events.
“Over 100 years ago the fair was not held because of a disagreement about property amongst the board,” Cook said about the Sauk County Fair. “Also, during the Civil War it may have not been held.”
The Sauk County Fair Association lost a considerable amount of income in 2020, both from not having the fair and from rental cancelations, Cook said.
“We make our income from the grandstand, vendors and the carnival and generally run a very tight budget each year,” Cook said. “Not having our fair was difficult.”
The same is true for Columbia County Fair.
“The amount we lost is probably about $15,000 to $20,000,” McMillan said. “We also will not get any state or county aid this year. We were lucky in that we could get out of our contracts with grandstand events, tent company, etc. without having to pay. The money that we had received from vendors and sponsors was returned to them after we cancelled last May.”
Ninmann said the Dodge County Fair will be run on minimal operating expenses, but the goals are to make everyone feel as much at home as they have in the past.
Food vendors might be trickier to book this year, Ninmann said. Some have lost their businesses during the pandemic. One thing Dodge County Fair has implemented to help both the fairgrounds and the food trucks is a fair food festival that will be held on the grounds starting on April 24.
Ninmann said there is also hope of getting some grants to make up for the losses.
McMillan said there has not been much that we can do to make up for the loss of income for the Columbia County Fair.
“If we were owned by the county, there were funds through the PPP (paycheck protection program) program that we possibly could have qualified for,” McMillan said.
Cook said that Sauk County Fair Associate was able to use the Paycheck Protection Program for the staff payroll which helped considering there was no income for about seven months.
Glad to be back
“I am overly excited about having the fair this year,” Ninmann said. “It will take a lot of work to get the grounds back in fair condition, but I am looking forward to all the relationships we make at the carnival, and with food vendors and exhibitors. It will be nice to see the public back enjoying themselves.”
McMillan said there is a need for volunteers and asked everyone for patience as plans are adjusted.
“I feel great about the fair returning this year,” McMillan said. “There are just still so many unknowns at this time. We have to plan several different scenarios and be able to adjust as we get closer to fair time. We hope that the general public will bear with us. There may be some decisions that the fair board makes that will be disliked, but every person’s physical well-being has to be considered. It is hoped that the public will realize that we are trying as hard as we can to sponsor the county fair safely and responsibly.”
Cook said, “We feel very excited to see our exhibitors and fair patrons this year and I’m sure they are all excited to get back to the Sauk County Fair no matter what changes there may be. It will be good to see our friends, even if from a short distance.”