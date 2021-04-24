Same but a bit different, fairs are back in 2021

“We make our income from the grandstand, vendors and the carnival and generally run a very tight budget each year,” Cook said. “Not having our fair was difficult.”

The same is true for Columbia County Fair.

“The amount we lost is probably about $15,000 to $20,000,” McMillan said. “We also will not get any state or county aid this year. We were lucky in that we could get out of our contracts with grandstand events, tent company, etc. without having to pay. The money that we had received from vendors and sponsors was returned to them after we cancelled last May.”

Ninmann said the Dodge County Fair will be run on minimal operating expenses, but the goals are to make everyone feel as much at home as they have in the past.

Food vendors might be trickier to book this year, Ninmann said. Some have lost their businesses during the pandemic. One thing Dodge County Fair has implemented to help both the fairgrounds and the food trucks is a fair food festival that will be held on the grounds starting on April 24.

Ninmann said there is also hope of getting some grants to make up for the losses.

McMillan said there has not been much that we can do to make up for the loss of income for the Columbia County Fair.