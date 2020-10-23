Sam's Light Show makes a comeback in Waupun

“The president of our company asked if we’d be willing to bring it back this year because it’s been rough for everybody. That tugged on our heartstrings and we agreed to do it as a gift to the surrounding communities.”

The free show will be set up next month in front of the former Pamida building, 1134 W. Main St., Waupun. The plan is for the lights to go on the evening of Dec. 5.

Thousands of colorful Christmas lights will “dance” to the music of the season nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. through mid-January. Each show lasts approximately 20 minutes, with shows starting at the top and bottom of the hour. The displays are weather-proofed so shows will go on whether it’s raining, sleeting or snowing.

Viewers can park where they can see the show and tune their radios to 91.5 FM to hear the music. Bartlett said they hope to stream the shows on YouTube or Twitch for those who wish to watch from home. More information can be found on the Facebook page “Sam’s Light Show,” which will be updated in the coming weeks.

Bartlett said there are no plans to bring the light show back on an annual basis.

“We just want to have people look forward to something this year and try to make it a little bit better for everyone,” he said.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

