Sam's Light Show makes a comeback in Waupun

WAUPUN — The coronavirus pandemic has certainly taken a toll on holiday celebrations this year – Easter egg hunts were canceled, along with Memorial Day and Independence Day parades. Halloween trick-or-treating is being approached with caution and Thanksgiving gatherings are being discouraged by health officials.
But the COVID-19 Grinch won’t steal Christmas for area residents thanks to the efforts of Sam’s Well Drilling and Advanced Energy Control of Randolph. Sam’s Light Show is making its return to Waupun to brighten up 2020.
The traditional holiday show that features colorful lights synchronized to music started in 2007 at Sam’s Well Drilling headquarters at N9935 Pleasant Road near Randolph. Advanced Energy Control is located upstairs in the building. The show was relocated to Waupun’s west side in 2016 to provide more viewing space for spectators. Last year, it was announced that the organizations had decided to turn off the lights permanently.
Advanced Energy Control engineer Nathan Bartlett said the general consensus of the elves was that although they enjoyed putting on the show for many years, it took up too much time. Just to set up prefabricated pieces and designed displays takes 80-120 work hours. He estimated that close to 10 hours are needed to synchronize one song.
“We like to do new stuff and change it up and we just haven’t found time to allocate to do that in recent years, so we thought it was time to stop,” he said.
“The president of our company asked if we’d be willing to bring it back this year because it’s been rough for everybody. That tugged on our heartstrings and we agreed to do it as a gift to the surrounding communities.”
The free show will be set up next month in front of the former Pamida building, 1134 W. Main St., Waupun. The plan is for the lights to go on the evening of Dec. 5.
Thousands of colorful Christmas lights will “dance” to the music of the season nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. through mid-January. Each show lasts approximately 20 minutes, with shows starting at the top and bottom of the hour. The displays are weather-proofed so shows will go on whether it’s raining, sleeting or snowing.
Viewers can park where they can see the show and tune their radios to 91.5 FM to hear the music. Bartlett said they hope to stream the shows on YouTube or Twitch for those who wish to watch from home. More information can be found on the Facebook page “Sam’s Light Show,” which will be updated in the coming weeks.
Bartlett said there are no plans to bring the light show back on an annual basis.
“We just want to have people look forward to something this year and try to make it a little bit better for everyone,” he said.
