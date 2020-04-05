Sanitary lawsuit against Mayville dismissed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lawsuit against Mayville over sanitary costs was dismissed.

In November, the Kekoskee/Leroy Joint Sanitary Commission filed a lawsuit against the city of Mayville, accusing the city of breaking the terms of an agreement covering sewer service. The agreement between allows the district to use wastewater systems owned and operated by the city utility.

The lawsuit accused the city of improperly trying to charge the commission for labor, equipment and utility costs, claiming the dispute could jeopardize services to customers in the sanitary district. The commission asked for an injunction to prevent the city from collecting charges. The agreement calls for compensation to the city through user charges and connection fees.

The city filed to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the dispute had to go to a mediator first under the terms of the agreement. According to the contract, the city and commission shall be submitted to nonbinding mediation over a dispute before pursuing other remedies.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice on March 20. The commission and city filed a stipulation for dismissal to end the court action and dismiss any claims without further notice on the case’s merits and without costs to either side.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.