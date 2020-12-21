Santa Claus does test run through Columbus

COLUMBUS — Columbus was the place for a Santa Claus special prep trip Friday, sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

“Everything was magical,” said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Beth Reanee, who helped Santa get things ready for the trip around town. “There were so many wonderful volunteers that offered their time and were dedicated to bring something special to the Columbus Community. Santa and his crew journeyed through the streets and neighborhoods for over two hours – longer than we had ever expected. Honestly, the big smiles, people waving, honking horns, peaking out home windows and bolting from their house to wave and catch a glimpse of Santa was beyond heartwarming.”

The trip came into reality after chamber members worked together to determine a safe option to raise community spirits after many of the holiday events in Columbus were canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Reanee said normal events like Breakfast with Santa, the Christmas train stopping in town and even the Christmas parade were cancelled.

“We asked Santa for some help, and he delivered big time, along with some other gems in the community,” Reanee said.