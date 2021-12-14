Santa Claus riding through Columbus and Fall River Saturday

COLUMBUS — Santa Claus is returning to the streets of Columbus Saturday and Fall River was added to his route this year.

This is the second year Santa has ridden through Columbus, which is sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

“He will be (riding) down every street in Columbus and Fall River this year,” said JD Milburn, a board member for Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Napleton Chevrolet Buick provides the set up location and a truck for Santa’s ride.

“It was so well received last year that they decided to do it again this year,” Milburn said. “It is a neat event, and we wanted to continue it."

There is additional assistance from EK Machine and JRC Enterprises. Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Columbus Downtown Development are assisting Santa with decorations on the sleigh.

The first ride in 2020 came about while the community was trying to find a safe way to celebrate the holiday as a whole while many holiday events were canceled due to the pandemic, Milburn said.