Santa Claus visiting Swan City Park in Beaver Dam Saturday

Santa Claus will visit Swan City Park Saturday night offering a chance for families to visit with the jolly old elf while enjoying the lights in the park.

Santa will be in the band shell this year, said Dale Schmidt, who organizes the visit each year and is the chairman of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.

“He is scheduled to arrive from the North Pole at 5 p.m. and has to leave to get back to his elves and the toy workshop at 8 p.m.,” Schmidt said.

There will be opportunity for parents to take photos of their children with Santa while the children can provide their wish lists for presents, Schmidt said.

Just like in previous years, Beaver Dam a Capella Choir will make an appearance and perform Christmas Carols.

This is the fifth year of the light display in Swan City Park and visits from Santa.

“I have had countless people from all over while setting up the park, when I go to church when I go to county meetings, etc. who have all said how much they love the park this year,” Schmidt said. “I spoke with one neighbor who told me it is like walking through a Hallmark movie. I am so honored that so many people have enjoyed the lights so far.”