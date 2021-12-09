 Skip to main content
Santa Claus visiting Swan City Park in Beaver Dam Saturday
alert top story

Santa Claus visiting Swan City Park in Beaver Dam Saturday

Santa Claus is coming to Beaver Dam

Santa Claus made an appearance at Swan City Park on Nov. 26 when the lights were turned on in the park. He is shown handing out candy to children in attendance. Santa will be in the band shell at the park on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Santa Claus will visit Swan City Park Saturday night offering a chance for families to visit with the jolly old elf while enjoying the lights in the park.

Santa will be in the band shell this year, said Dale Schmidt, who organizes the visit each year and is the chairman of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.

“He is scheduled to arrive from the North Pole at 5 p.m. and has to leave to get back to his elves and the toy workshop at 8 p.m.,” Schmidt said.

There will be opportunity for parents to take photos of their children with Santa while the children can provide their wish lists for presents, Schmidt said.

Just like in previous years, Beaver Dam a Capella Choir will make an appearance and perform Christmas Carols.

This is the fifth year of the light display in Swan City Park and visits from Santa.

“I have had countless people from all over while setting up the park, when I go to church when I go to county meetings, etc. who have all said how much they love the park this year,” Schmidt said. “I spoke with one neighbor who told me it is like walking through a Hallmark movie. I am so honored that so many people have enjoyed the lights so far.”

A fundraiser for the soldier display will be held Dec. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cassandra Schmidt said.

“My goal is to make a great display for 2022 honoring the many men and women who have served or are currently serving,” Schmidt said, who will match the first $500 raised. “People can come make a donation and enjoy the beautiful lights. Weather permitting I will be set up at the entrance to the lights on Mill Street (and University Avenue).”

If the weather does not cooperate, Cassandra Schmidt will move to the band shell. Those with questions can contact her at 920-306-2948 or Cassandra.L.Schmidt@mwarp.org.

Dale Schmidt said that people have reached out to him about donating for the 2022 display.

“People who are interested in donating can do so at any time on bdrotary.org,” Schmidt said.

Sponsorship information for future displays also can be found at bdrotary.org.

If You Go

Who: Good boys and girls

Where: Swan City Park 

When Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

What: A visit with Santa Claus for photos and to share wish lists

