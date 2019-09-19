ALTO – Two employees were taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital following a chlorine leak at Saputo Cheese in Alto Thursday.
A chlorine gas leak was reported at the plant at 7:37 a.m. The leak led to the evacuation of about 125 employees to the Alto Community Center. In addition, 10 nearby homes also were evacuated. They remained at the community center for several hours while the plant was ventilated.
Traffic around the plant was diverted as County Highway EE was closed between County Highways AS and E.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue HAZMAT team responded as did fire departments from Alto, Fond du Lac, Brandon-Fairwater, Beaver Dam, Brownsville, Markesan, Waupun, and Rosendale assisted at the scene along with LifeStar EMS.
